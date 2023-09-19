Denver Broncos | News

WR Marvin Mims Jr. nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week award following 168-yard performance

Sep 19, 2023 at 09:52 AM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following an impressive performance on both offense and special teams, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. has been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award.

To vote for Mims, click here.

Mims caught a pair of passes for 113 yards and returned a punt 45 yards in the Broncos' Week 2 matchup with the Washington Commanders. The rookie's first catch of the game was a 60-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson that gave Denver a 14-3 lead.

The Oklahoma product was the first Broncos rookie with a 100-yard receiving game since Jerry Jeudy in 2020, and his 168 all-purpose yards — which included a 10-yard rush — were the most since Javonte Williams' 178 yards against the Chiefs in 2021.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Mims' three big plays all ranked in the top 10 of the league's fastest ball carriers in Week 2. On his 53-yard reception, he reached a top speed of 21.38 miles per hour, which ranked behind only Raheem Mostert for the top speed in any of last week's games.

Mims' competition includes Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Rams receiver Puka Nacua, Buccaneers defensive back Christian Izien, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Bengals wide receiver Charlie Jones.

Related Content

news

More than a dozen former Broncos named Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Ring of Famers Rod Smith, Tom Nalen and Jason Elam are among the retired former Broncos under consideration by the Hall of Fame's selection committee.
news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Fame CB Champ Bailey believes CB Pat Surtain II will be 'one of the all-time greats'

Bailey also spoke about what impresses him about safety Justin Simmons' game.
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver looks to improve execution, cut down on penalties to help earn first win

Head Coach Sean Payton said discipline can help the Broncos reduce their league-high penalty total.
news

Broncos sign DE Ronnie Perkins off Patriots' practice squad

During his collegiate career, Perkins recorded 98 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in 32 games across three seasons at Oklahoma.
news

Mile High Morning: Hall of Famers Champ Bailey, DeMarcus Ware reflect on memorable Alumni Weekend returning to Denver

Bailey and Ware joined in the Alumni Weekend festivities, including Ware's recognition for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.
news

'We just let this game slip away': Despite early fireworks and late heroics, Broncos fall to 0-2 with 35-33 loss to Commanders

Denver gave itself a chance late, but the team couldn't quite rebound from a difficult stretch that followed the Broncos jumping out to an 18-point first-half lead.
news

Broncos CB Riley Moss among inactives for Week 2 meeting with Commanders

Outside linebacker Frank Clark was previously ruled out.
news

Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 17, 2023.
news

Broncos place TE Greg Dulcich on IR, elevate RB Dwayne Washington for Week 2

Dulcich, who suffered a hamstring injury during the Broncos' Week 1 game against the Raiders, will be eligible to return in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

'It's great to be back': Super Bowl XXXIII alumni, Ring of Famers take in Broncos practice ahead of Week 2

Dozens of players from the Broncos' Super Bowl XXXIII team and Ring of Famers from throughout the team's history attended Saturday's walkthrough, as Owner Carrie Walton Penner and Head Coach Sean Payton hosted the group ahead of Week 2.
news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. Washington Commanders | Week 2

The Broncos are back at home in Week 2, and they'll aim to secure their first win of the season to even their record at 1-1.
Advertising