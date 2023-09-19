WR Marvin Mims Jr. nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week award following 168-yard performance

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following an impressive performance on both offense and special teams, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. has been nominated for the NFL's Rookie of the Week award.

To vote for Mims, click here.

Mims caught a pair of passes for 113 yards and returned a punt 45 yards in the Broncos' Week 2 matchup with the Washington Commanders. The rookie's first catch of the game was a 60-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson that gave Denver a 14-3 lead.

The Oklahoma product was the first Broncos rookie with a 100-yard receiving game since Jerry Jeudy in 2020, and his 168 all-purpose yards — which included a 10-yard rush — were the most since Javonte Williams' 178 yards against the Chiefs in 2021.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Mims' three big plays all ranked in the top 10 of the league's fastest ball carriers in Week 2. On his 53-yard reception, he reached a top speed of 21.38 miles per hour, which ranked behind only Raheem Mostert for the top speed in any of last week's games.