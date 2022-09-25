Denver Broncos | News

WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II among Broncos' starters active for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. 49ers

Sep 25, 2022 at 04:50 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

DENVER — Six of the Broncos' seven starters who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against San Francisco will be available to play.

Wide receivers Jerry Jeudy (rib/shoulder) and KJ Hamler (knee/hip), cornerback Pat Surtain II (shoulder), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (neck) and inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf/knee) are all active for "Sunday Night Football."

Key reserve Mike Purcell (elbow) is also available to play.

In all, seven of the 10 Broncos listed as questionable are active for Sunday's game.

Offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee) is the lone starter listed as questionable who was among the Broncos' inactive players and will not play.

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring) and outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring) were both ruled inactive after being added to the injury report on Thursday and listed as questionable on Friday. Cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) was previously ruled out.

Jewell is active for the first time in 2022 after he missed the Broncos' first two games with a calf injury.

Jeudy and Surtain both exited during the first half of Denver's Week 2 game against the Texans but returned to practice late in the week.

Meinerz and Hamler are both active after missing the Broncos' win over the Texans last week.

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactive players, see below.

Inactives_49ers

