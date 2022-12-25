Denver Broncos | News

WR Courtland Sutton, OLB Randy Gregory among Broncos active for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Dec 25, 2022 at 12:59 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Pregame photos: Broncos arrive and prepare for Week 16 game vs. Rams

Take a look at the Broncos' pregame preparation before the Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.

Courtland Sutton before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
1 / 41

Courtland Sutton before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
2 / 41

Courtland Sutton before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Randy Gregory before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
3 / 41

Randy Gregory before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
4 / 41

Jerry Jeudy before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
5 / 41

Russell Wilson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Kareem Jackson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
6 / 41

Kareem Jackson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Chase Edmonds before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
7 / 41

Chase Edmonds before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
8 / 41

Russell Wilson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
9 / 41

Russell Wilson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Wyatt Ray before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
10 / 41

Wyatt Ray before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
11 / 41

Pat Surtain II before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Pat Surtain II before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
12 / 41

Pat Surtain II before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Nickelodeon slime hat before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
13 / 41

Nickelodeon slime hat before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
P.J. Locke before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
14 / 41

P.J. Locke before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
15 / 41

Russell Wilson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Quinn Meinerz before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
16 / 41

Quinn Meinerz before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
17 / 41

Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
18 / 41

Courtland Sutton before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
DeShawn Williams before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
19 / 41

DeShawn Williams before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
20 / 41

Russell Wilson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Dalton Risner before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
21 / 41

Dalton Risner before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
22 / 41

Russell Wilson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Randy Gregory before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
23 / 41

Randy Gregory before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Brandon McManus before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Mpu Dinani
24 / 41

Brandon McManus before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Mpu Dinani

Mpu Dinani/2022 Denver Broncos
Mike Purcell before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
25 / 41

Mike Purcell before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Latavius Murray before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
26 / 41

Latavius Murray before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Eric Tomlinson, Andrew Beck, Greg Dulcich, Eric Saubert and Albert Okwuegbunam before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
27 / 41

Eric Tomlinson, Andrew Beck, Greg Dulcich, Eric Saubert and Albert Okwuegbunam before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Delarrin Turner-Yell before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
28 / 41

Delarrin Turner-Yell before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Brandon McManus before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
29 / 41

Brandon McManus before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
DeShawn Williams before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
30 / 41

DeShawn Williams before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Alex Singleton before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
31 / 41

Alex Singleton before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
32 / 41

Courtland Sutton before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Jalen Virgil before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
33 / 41

Jalen Virgil before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
34 / 41

Jerry Jeudy before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
35 / 41

Jerry Jeudy before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Randy Gregory before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
36 / 41

Randy Gregory before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
37 / 41

Courtland Sutton before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Marlon Mack before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
38 / 41

Marlon Mack before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Quinn Meinerz before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
39 / 41

Quinn Meinerz before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
40 / 41

Courtland Sutton before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com
41 / 41

Russell Wilson before the Broncos' Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on December 25, 2022. Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com

Photo by Gabriel Christus/DenverBroncos.com/2022 Denver Broncos
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Broncos will have one of their top defensive players for a Christmas Day matchup with the Rams.

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory is active for the Week 16 game after not practicing this week and being listed as questionable.

Gregory made his return from injured reserve in Week 15 and played 23 defensive snaps.

Gregory worked out pregame, with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and General Manager George Paton looking on.

Denver will also regain wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who was limited in practice this week. Sutton has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of a Week 13 game in Baltimore.

Running back Latavius Murray, guard Dalton Risner and cornerback K'Waun Williams are also active after being listed as questionable.

The Broncos previously ruled out wide receiver Kendall Hinton and tackle Calvin Anderson.

For a look at the Broncos' inactive players, see below.

