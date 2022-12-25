WR Courtland Sutton, OLB Randy Gregory among Broncos active for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Take a look at the Broncos' pregame preparation before the Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams at Inglewood's SoFi Stadium.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Broncos will have one of their top defensive players for a Christmas Day matchup with the Rams.
Outside linebacker Randy Gregory is active for the Week 16 game after not practicing this week and being listed as questionable.
Gregory made his return from injured reserve in Week 15 and played 23 defensive snaps.
Gregory worked out pregame, with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and General Manager George Paton looking on.
Denver will also regain wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who was limited in practice this week. Sutton has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of a Week 13 game in Baltimore.
Running back Latavius Murray, guard Dalton Risner and cornerback K'Waun Williams are also active after being listed as questionable.
The Broncos previously ruled out wide receiver Kendall Hinton and tackle Calvin Anderson.
