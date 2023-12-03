Denver Broncos | News

WR Brandon Johnson active for Broncos' matchup vs. Texans

Dec 03, 2023 at 09:35 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

HOUSTON — Wide receiver Brandon Johnson is set for his return to game action.

Johnson was among the Broncos' active players for Sunday's game against the Texans after being activated from injured reserve on Saturday.

The Denver receiver last played in the Broncos' Week 7 win over the Packers. Johnson injured his hamstring in practice ahead of Week 8 against the Chiefs and was placed on IR.

Cornerback Damarri Mathis is also active for Sunday's game. He was added to the team's practice report on Thursday with a back injury and was listed as questionable.

For a complete look at Denver's inactives, see below.

