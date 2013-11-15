Denver Broncos | News

Woodyard's World: Week 11

Nov 15, 2013 at 05:57 AM

Editor's note: Linebacker Wesley Woodyard, who was voted as a team captain for the fifth-consecutive season this year, will contribute blog entries thoughout the 2013 season. See below for his latest entry about talking with Head Coach John Fox during his recovery from heart surgery and this week's game against Kansas City.

Man, it was really important that we went out there and just showed Coach Fox that we're going to hold things together until he gets back. Well, we're going to hold things together not just until he gets back but we're going to hold it down for him to the end of the season. So it was good to go out there and get a team victory last week at San Diego.

I've been able to stay in touch with Coach while he's been recovering. Foxy texted me yesterday, actually. If I check my phone now, then I probably have a text from him, haha. He's been staying in touch. He'll probably call me tomorrow like he did last week, so it's good to hear from him and good to hear he's doing good.

I'm looking forward to representing the National Guard with the sticker on the back of my helmet for our Salute to Service game this week.

My plan is to switch the stickers for all of our Salute to Service month games this year. I think last year I rotated and I got three of them. So it's good to rotate and share the love.

You can't really choose wrong with any of the branches, but it was just one of those things where I wanted to choose the national guard for this week. I'm going to try to give credit to all the branches of the armed forces. It's good that we get a chance to salute those guys through what we do – through our platform and that's playing football. So we give credit to all those guys for allowing us to be able to play this game that we love to play.

We're all excited for back-to-back Sunday Night Football games starting with a big one in the division this Sunday. That's what we play for. That's what we practice for. That's what you live for – big-time games.

Jamaal Charles, he's a good running back. I enjoy going up against him every year. He's actually a good guy off the field but you know when we get on the field, man, we get after it. He has great vision and the way they use him in the offense, they allow the run game to stretch out wide and let him use his speed. It's going to be a challenge for us to make sure we're in the right spots at all times.

This is definitely a huge game for us. The Chiefs have a lot to offer and I'm excited to play these guys.  Put all the stuff to bed, let's see who deserves number one in our division, and this is the game to prove it.

