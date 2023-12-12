Win Column: The key plays behind the Broncos' 24-7 road win over the Chargers

Wilson finds a wide-open Adam Trautman for a game-sealing touchdown

Situation: Third-and-1 from the Los Angeles 10, 3:16 remaining in the fourth quarter, Denver leading 17-7

Breakdown: The Broncos' offense sealed the win with a 13-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that consumed seven minutes and 26 seconds and included four third-down conversions. The drive culminated in one of Denver's most inventive play calls of the season, a play-action fake based off the Chargers' tendencies on tape. Head Coach Sean Payton took note of the Chargers' run defense on a 4th-and-1 run Los Angeles failed to stop in its wild-card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, and the Broncos' play call set up the same formation, with Williams filling in the spot of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne. Instead of handing off to the running back for the short-yardage attempt as the Jaguars had done, Wilson kept the ball and rolled back out to his left. The fake fooled the edge defender, Chargers outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu, leaving Los Angeles without any defenders between Wilson and the first down line to gain. Then, Wilson pulled off another fake. After keeping it himself in the Broncos' practice repetitions of the play during the week, Wilson instead looked downfield and flicked a pass toward tight end Adam Trautman, who was uncovered in the end zone. The touchdown and converted extra point returned the Broncos' lead to 17 points and finished Denver's impressive effort against Los Angeles with a flourish.