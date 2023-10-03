Win Column: Key plays that helped the Broncos complete their 21-point comeback vs. Chicago

OLB Jonathon Cooper records 35-yard scoop-and-score touchdown

Breakdown: Before the game, the Broncos' defensive players expressed their intentions to keep Bears quarterback Justin Fields in the pocket and force him to make plays with his arm. In the first half, Fields foiled Denver's intentions with regularity, using rollout designs to get free and completing his first 16 pass attempts. But with the Broncos needing a stop late, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto didn't fall for Fields' play-action fake and evasion tactics and launched into Fields as he was trying to release the ball. Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper caught the fumble of his former Ohio State teammate off one bounce and cruised into the end zone, and a Lutz extra point moments later tied the score. Payton said the play was the turning point of the game, while NFL Next Gen Stats estimated the scoop-and-score increased the Broncos' probability of a win by 37.2 percent, the highest added probability of any play during the game.