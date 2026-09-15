What's New in 2026 at Broncos games

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A new pregame performance as part of the Climb To Kickoff
Fans can expect a new pregame performance from Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, Miles the Mascot, Stampede: Brass & Beats and Orange Rush Flag Runners! The new performance will occur as part of the Climb To Kickoff, which will lead up to kickoff. Be in your seats 30 minutes before kickoff to catch every heart pounding moment of our pregame Mile High magic!
The Orange Wall
This pregame moment, started last year by the South Stands, is not to be missed! Get in the action no matter where your seats are in the stadium. The South Stands lead and the entire stadium follows, creating a fun, yet intimidating atmosphere right before kickoff!
Disrupt Their Huddle
Broncos fans are LOUD, as you know! This year, we are going to get even louder, sooner. The goal: Disrupt the opponent's offensive huddle between each play!
To learn more about Broncos Gameday traditions and history, visit our traditions page.
Website / Mobile App
The Broncos Arcade is better than ever. We rebuilt the Arcade from the ground up for 2026, and every game is faster, smoother and better looking on your phone. Test your aim in Flick Kick, put your memory to the test in the Broncos Match Game, then get creative with Digital Keepsakes, the Custom Jersey Maker and Gear Up. Flick Kick and Match Game both have leaderboards, so you can see how you stack up against the rest of Broncos Country.
Limited Drops are back for another season. These are live, in-app giveaways where fans have the chance to win signed memorabilia, gameday experiences, tickets and exclusive Broncos gear. Last season, thousands of fans jumped in to participate, and 125 of them walked away winners. Drops can happen at any point during the season, and they move fast. Turn on push notifications and opt into Broncos text alerts so you know the second the next one goes live. Learn More
Planning your game day just got easier. Our new When Should I Leave tool lives inside Know Before You Go and gives you a personalized estimate of when to head out the door. Tell us where you're coming from, and we'll help you time your trip so you're in your seat before kickoff.
A fresh look at what's on the menu. We've updated our Food and Beverage Guide with the latest restaurants and dining experiences at Empower Field at Mile High, so you can map out where to eat before you get to the stadium. Find the updated guide in the Stadium section of the Denver Broncos app or at empowerfieldatmilehigh.com
Team Store
New merchandise and exclusive collections are added to the store every game. Broncos Country can look forward to new limited-edition collections from New Era, Crocs, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anti Social Social Club, Chalkline, KADYLUXE and Broken Bow. Make sure to check out the Item of the Game, available exclusively at the team store on game day!
Team store opens four hours prior to kickoff and is located between Gates 9 & 10 / Section 132
New Food & Beverage Items
7 new concession concepts in 100, 300, & 500 Concourses:
- Mister Oso – A three-time Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient, Mister Oso brings its playful take on Mexican and Latin American cuisine to the stadium with tacos, nachos, ceviche and handcrafted cocktails. (Section 103)
- Teton Waters Ranch – Based in Loveland, Colorado, Teton Waters Ranch is bringing its all-new Jumbo Stadium Hot Dog and two Jumbo Dinner Sausage offerings to Broncos game days, featuring 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef. (Sections 100, 117, 128, 202, 319, & 517)
- Aloha Cones – Specializing in fresh poke bowls, sushi and salads, Aloha Cones delivers its signature "Sushi in a Bowl" concept to Empower Field. (Section 327)
- Blue Pan Pizza – Can't get enough Blue Pan? The Denver favorite is expanding from Section 127 to the 500 level, serving up its famous Detroit-style pizza and crispy cheese-edge slices. (Section 503)
- Carrera's Taco Truck – Bringing authentic West Coast Mexican cuisine to Colorado, Carrera's serves California burritos, Baja-style tacos, ceviche, asada fries and other San Diego-inspired favorites. (Sections 509, 542)
- Cupbop – Known for its signature rice bowls and customizable spice levels, Cupbop brings flavorful Korean cuisine and big energy to game day. (Section 518)
- Chillville by ChillCo – Cool off with Chillville's premium frozen cocktails, crafted to deliver unforgettable flavors and elevate the game-day experience. (Section 539)
Fans can look forward to several exciting new additions to the menu this season, including the Beast in a Blanket. Guests will also find a fresh lineup of Hot Dogs of the Game, featuring rotating specialty creations throughout the season. Over at Atwater Grill, a new selection of rotating burgers will debut, giving visitors even more reasons to explore something new each visit.
Club Exclusive Updates
6 new restaurants & offerings in the United Clubs:
- Mister Oso – A three-time Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient, Mister Oso brings its playful take on Mexican and Latin American cuisine to the stadium with tacos, nachos, ceviche, and handcrafted cocktails. (United Clubs)
- Denver Pops – Winner of the Broncos Business Boost, Denver Pops crafts refreshing popsicles with locally sourced ingredients and Colorado flair. (United Clubs)
- Mukja – This family-owned favorite serves creative Korean-fusion street food, including Korean cheese dogs, bibimbap bowls, kimchi fries, and signature wonton nachos. (United Club Markets)
- Coperta – Experience the flavors of Roman trattorias and Southern Italy with Italian classics made from seasonal ingredients and local meats. (United Club Markets)
- Carmine's – Named Westword's Best Italian Deli, this Colorado favorite is known for handmade Italian sausages, imported specialties, and oversized sandwiches on fresh-baked rolls. (United Club Markets)
- MAKFam – Bringing a Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning approach to game day, MAKfam serves modern Chinese cuisine made with fresh ingredients and traditional flavors. (United Club Action Station)
$5 Mile High Favs
- Ten items total, at 17 locations throughout the stadium, are just $5 each — including hot dogs, popcorn, nachos, pretzels, peanuts, candy, soft drinks, Dasani water, hot chocolate and coffee!
- Locations: 104, 114, 119, 123, 128, 133, 230, 314, 318, 328, 332, 505, 520, 524, 532, 537, 539
Concession Souvenir Items
New souvenir items, including two new designs of the fan-favorite Cooler Cup (the throwback version will be released later this year), Helmet Cup, Bottomless Souvenir Popcorn with unlimited refills and Souvenir Koozies.
List of locations: 112, 117, 123, 124, 229, 230, 233, 236, 304, 308, 310, 313, 318, 325, 334, 336, 338, 340, 506, 516, 522, 536
Guest Experience Locations & Number
Guest Relations Centers are located at Gate 10, 122, West Club, 321, East Club, 508 and 534. You can get detailed stadium and event information at any of these locations, grab a First Game Button or sign up for a commemorative First Game or Birthday Certificate.
Witnessing an emergency or security-related issue? Text 720-650-6464 or call 720-258-3850
First Broncos game or first game in a while?
Broncos fans create the NFL's greatest home-field advantage
Broncos fans continue to make Empower Field at Mile High one of the toughest places for opposing teams to play. In 2026, we're looking forward to fans bringing even more energy to gameday and giving our defense an even stronger home-field advantage.