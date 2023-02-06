What to expect from the Broncos in Year 1 under HC Sean Payton

"[General Manager] George [Paton] and I have said that already — let's just go by what we see," Payton said. "There's a means to how everyone arrived here from a playing perspective. We have draft picks, we have free agents, we have undrafted free agents. And that's the method to procure the talent. Once they're here, none of that matters. Once they're here, we're going to go by what we see and who gives us the best chance to win. Yeah, there was turnover in that first couple seasons. There were a number of players that ended up playing on our Super Bowl team [in New Orleans] in '09 that were a part of that transition. It was difficult, it was uncomfortable. I think there are a lot of people that embrace and are comfortable with change, and then there are a few that aren't. I think just trying to have an open mind to the direction we're going, but a clear vision as to where. Open mind, clear [vision]. And then there's a little bit of old school mixed in with the new school. I'm not the 31-year-old coach who's got all these [new ideas]. There's something I have in the back of my mind relative to how I think we need to be successful that never changes, and those are things that I look forward to putting in place."