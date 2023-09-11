Denver Broncos | News

'We're looking to get that going more and more': Samaje Perine reflects on running backs' impactful role in the Broncos' passing attack

Sep 11, 2023 at 03:31 PM
John Riker

Digital media intern

230911_perine

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson wanted to jump-start the Broncos' two-minute drive against the Raiders at the end of the first half, he looked to one of Denver's offseason additions, running back Samaje Perine, to make a play.

On first-and-10 from the Broncos' 43 just inside of the two-minute warning, Wilson found Perine for a solid six-yard gain. On the next play, Wilson targeted with Perine again for a 10-yard catch and run, moving the chains and advancing the Broncos into Raider territory. The next play: another Wilson-Perine connection, the third straight Perine reception.

Though the final play of the drive, a Wilson touchdown pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton with 12 seconds in the half, made the highlight reel and gave Denver the lead, the impact of Broncos' running back duo of Perine and Javonte Williams was a theme throughout Sunday's game. Perine finished as Denver's leading receiver with four catches for 37 yards, while Williams also added four receptions. 

Perine said the receiving dimension of his role can help open up the Broncos' offense in the coming weeks.

"With how offenses are going nowadays, running backs have to be able to adapt and catch out of the backfield," Perine said Monday. "I feel like we did a pretty decent job of that yesterday, and we're looking to get that going more and more so defenses [do] not only have to worry about us running the ball but also catching out of the backfield. Again, it gives the defense something else to have to think about."

Of course, Denver's lead backs made their presence felt on the ground as well, with Williams recording 52 yards on 13 carries in his regular season return and Perine averaging 5.1 yards per carry and 41 rushing yards. 

Perine believes the backfield's punishing running styles can wear down opposing defenses and become a major asset for the Broncos late in games.

"It's working out great," Perine said of his partnership with Williams. "I mean, obviously it was only the first game, but I can see us really down the stretch going into third and fourth quarters really leaning on defenses when they are getting tired and we're still relatively fresh because we're two physical backs, and some teams just aren't going to want to go against that for four quarters."

Though the Broncos lost to the Raiders by a slim 17-16 margin, their offense showcased its ability to sustain drives and keep the opposing defense on the field. Both teams finished with only six offensive drives — an anomaly in today's fast-paced NFL — and Perine sees that trend as a major aspect of the Broncos' offensive identity.

"It's going to be a huge strength for us, just to keep drives going, just to take time off the clock, just to wear people down," Perine said. "When we get the explosives figured out, then it's really going to be difficult to stop us because you have to worry about the run game, the quick passes, but also the deep threats, so you can't just load the box all the time. It's definitely going to help out as the season goes along, and we'll just see where it takes us."

Related Content

news

Broncos Notebook: Denver's offense looking for more explosive plays following Week 1

"Obviously, the thing offensively that stood out, is there weren't any explosives," Head Coach Sean Payton said Monday.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos looking forward to celebrating Super Bowl XXXIII team, DeMarcus Ware during Week 2 game vs. Washington

Denver will commemorate the accomplishments of players from multiple eras of championship teams.
news

'No one's throwing in the towel': Broncos resolute to improve, not let Week 1 loss to Raiders define season

From Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain II to Russell Wilson and Mike McGlinchey, the Broncos' veterans agreed with the sentiment that there's plenty more football to be played — and a tough Week 1 loss won't characterize their 2023 campaign.
news

WR Jerry Jeudy inactive for Week 1 matchup vs. Raiders

Jeudy was listed as questionable for the game with a hamstring injury.
news

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 10, 2023.
news

Broncos elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and WR Phillip Dorsett for Week 1 game vs. Raiders

The Broncos have elevated a pair of wide receivers to their game-day roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with Las Vegas.
news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders | Week 1

In the team's first test, Denver will aim to snap a skid against its division rival and start the 2023 campaign with a victory.
news

'I'm just going to make it count': RB Javonte Williams eager for regular-season return against Raiders

Williams said his preseason performance against the 49ers helped him to relax and prepare for 2023.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Riley Moss questionable for Broncos' Week 1 matchup with Raiders

"He's doing well," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Jeudy.
news

Mile High Morning: OLB Frank Clark excited to face Raiders, play alongside new Broncos teammates

Clark highlighted OLB Nik Bonitto and OLB Jonathon Cooper as "two of the best young guys I've ever seen."
news

Broncos Notebook: CB Pat Surtain II knows challenge Raiders WR Davante Adams presents in Week 1

"If you focus on the previous plays or the past plays, it could affect your game," said Surtain of last year's Week 11 matchup. "So you've just got to move on with it."
Advertising