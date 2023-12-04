'We didn't play our best football': Broncos' late-game heroics fall short as Denver drops 22-17 decision to Texans

In the second half, Denver followed a deep touchdown pass from Wilson to Sutton with a third-down Ja'Quan McMillian strip-sack, but the Broncos were unable to recover the fumble deep in Texans territory. On the Broncos' ensuing offensive snap, Wilson was intercepted on a deflected pass and the Texans scored five plays later to push the lead back to 12 points.

Wilson was also intercepted on the Broncos' first attempt at a fourth-quarter go-ahead drive, as Derek Stingley Jr. recorded his second interception of the afternoon with an impressive undercut of a Sutton route.

Denver's defense, though, forced four punts in the second half. The final stop came after a P.J. Locke tackle for loss and ensuing sack.

"That was significant," Payton said of the defense's improved second-half play. "We kind of rebounded from the slow start at the beginning of the game, but again, tough loss."

The double-digit deficit — which extended into the fourth quarter — was still too much for the Broncos to overcome. Denver's offense finished 0-of-11 on third down, and the team lost the turnover battle 3-0.

"I'll give it to our guys, we continued to battle," Payton said. "We just put ourselves in a little bit too big of a hole today."

Though the Broncos' offense posted a pair of second-half touchdown drives, tackle Mike McGlinchey said the Broncos' early struggles fell on the entire offensive unit.

"It was kind of a collective effort of all 11 of us on the offensive side of the ball needing to be better," McGlinchey said. "We're going to look at this film. We're going to learn and see all the missed [opportunities] that we had and see what we're truly capable of. I don't think we've even come close to touching that yet. We've got to clean it up fast, because we've got a run to make."

As the Broncos look to move forward at 6-6, they remain in the thick of the playoff hunt. And yet, they must find a way to capitalize on the opportunities that remain.