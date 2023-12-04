Denver Broncos | News

'We didn't play our best football': Broncos' late-game heroics fall short as Denver drops 22-17 decision to Texans

Dec 03, 2023 at 05:25 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

HOUSTON — The Broncos' latest attempt at late-game heroics fell just short in a 22-17 loss to the Houston Texans.

After trailing by 12 points in the early stages of the fourth quarter, the Broncos cut the lead to five points with 12:04 to play and then mounted a late-game drive that spanned nearly five minutes and ended with an end-zone interception.

Despite a pair of fourth-down conversions on the final drive, Denver was unable to convert on a first-and-goal from the 8-yard line as Russell Wilson's third-down attempt to Lucas Krull was picked off by Jimmie Ward.

"It's frustrating of course, but I still know that we have a lot of heart and a lot of confidence in this locker room, and guys know we can go out and compete with anybody," wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. "We had a chance. Guys went out there and played their butts off to give us a chance, and I think that shows the character in this locker room. It should give everyone … the confidence to know that moving forward we have a chance."

Denver, though, made a few too many mistakes to earn its sixth consecutive win.

"Obviously, [a] disappointing loss," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "I felt we were sloppy for most of the game. Obviously [on] third down, we struggled. I don't think we converted a third down offensively. We converted a fourth, maybe. … We'd been a team that's played well with the takeaways and the giveaways, but that script flipped today. We had three [turnovers]. We didn't get any. Gave up explosives. We'll look at this tape tomorrow. Look, it starts with us coaches, it starts with me. We've got to do a better job. Credit [Texans head coach] DeMeco [Ryans and] Houston.

"Those guys earned a hard-fought win. We didn't play our best football, and we're going to have to down the stretch here."

The Broncos punted on their first four possessions and trailed 13-0 before tacking on a field goal before the end of the half. The Texans' offense, meanwhile, posted a pair of passes of at least 52 yards in the first quarter and took a 10-0 lead after an unnecessary roughness penalty on Alex Singleton wiped out a fourth-and-7 and gave Houston a first down in the red zone.

In the second half, Denver followed a deep touchdown pass from Wilson to Sutton with a third-down Ja'Quan McMillian strip-sack, but the Broncos were unable to recover the fumble deep in Texans territory. On the Broncos' ensuing offensive snap, Wilson was intercepted on a deflected pass and the Texans scored five plays later to push the lead back to 12 points.

Wilson was also intercepted on the Broncos' first attempt at a fourth-quarter go-ahead drive, as Derek Stingley Jr. recorded his second interception of the afternoon with an impressive undercut of a Sutton route.

Denver's defense, though, forced four punts in the second half. The final stop came after a P.J. Locke tackle for loss and ensuing sack.

"That was significant," Payton said of the defense's improved second-half play. "We kind of rebounded from the slow start at the beginning of the game, but again, tough loss."

The double-digit deficit — which extended into the fourth quarter — was still too much for the Broncos to overcome. Denver's offense finished 0-of-11 on third down, and the team lost the turnover battle 3-0.

"I'll give it to our guys, we continued to battle," Payton said. "We just put ourselves in a little bit too big of a hole today."

Though the Broncos' offense posted a pair of second-half touchdown drives, tackle Mike McGlinchey said the Broncos' early struggles fell on the entire offensive unit.

"It was kind of a collective effort of all 11 of us on the offensive side of the ball needing to be better," McGlinchey said. "We're going to look at this film. We're going to learn and see all the missed [opportunities] that we had and see what we're truly capable of. I don't think we've even come close to touching that yet. We've got to clean it up fast, because we've got a run to make."

As the Broncos look to move forward at 6-6, they remain in the thick of the playoff hunt. And yet, they must find a way to capitalize on the opportunities that remain.

"With the way the season started and where we're at right now, the margin for error, obviously, is slim," Payton said. "And yet, man, we're playing for a lot. We're playing for a lot. I think [the players] know that."

Related Content

news

WR Brandon Johnson active for Broncos' matchup vs. Texans

Cornerback Damarri Mathis is also active for Sunday's game.
news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos at Houston Texans | Week 13

As Denver looks to push its winning streak to six games, here's a look at a question for the Broncos to answer, a matchup to watch and a stat to know.
news

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 13 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy improves to full participant, expected to be available for matchup vs. Texans

Kicker Wil Lutz (hip - right) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) also improved to full participants on Friday and were not assigned game statuses.

news

'I miss him every day': T Mike McGlinchey to honor late cousin during Broncos' My Cause My Cleats game

"He's always with us," McGlinchey says, "and I get to have a little concrete evidence of that this week."
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II talks Broncos' defensive resurgence on NFL Network

Surtain joined NFL Network's "The Insiders" show to discuss Denver's physicality, his matchup against Houston and more.
news

Broncos Notebook: K Wil Lutz calls AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honor 'a unit award' 

Flawless execution on field-goal attempts from Lutz, holder Riley Dixon and long snapper Mitchell Fraboni has been a critical aspect of the Broncos' winning streak.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy returns to practice before Week 13 matchup with Texans

Tight end Chris Manhertz (not injury related - rest) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (not injury related - rest) did not practice on Thursday and were both added to the team's injury report.
news

Broncos' Week 15 game vs. Lions set for prime-time slot on Saturday, Dec. 16 on NFL Network

Denver is now set to play five prime-time games this season.
news

'He's been a huge inspiration': WR Marvin Mims Jr. honoring his college teammate, supporting Testicular Cancer Society

Against the Texans, Mims will be wearing purple-and-white cleats with his college teammate Ben Tawwater's name through the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats program.
news

K Wil Lutz named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November

Over the Broncos' three November games, Lutz went a perfect 11-of-11 on field goals.
