Under the Headset: Q&A with Wide Receivers Coach Tyke Tolbert

It is difficult. My wife and I kid all the time [that] my wife is a single mother for six months of the year because she's the one going to all the school activities and all the extra-curricular activities, whether it's volleyball, which my older girl plays, or gymnastics with my younger girl. So she's doing all that, so it's difficult. One thing that I'm grateful for is modern technology. You have FaceTime, so you get to see them in that regard because when I wake up in the morning and I go kiss them, they're asleep. When I come back at home and I kiss them, they're asleep. And I think on Thursdays is the first time they're able to see me, because I get home a little bit earlier, right before they go to bed, and I get to spend a little bit of time with them on Thursday. And Friday, I pick them up from school, so my wife calls me 'the fun uncle' because I pick them up from school, take them to get ice cream and [clear] the conscience of not seeing them all week. So that's awesome and Saturday home games, Coach Kubiak of letting the coaches and the players bring their kids to work with them and my girls so look forward to that, to come here and hang out with us, eat breakfast and see the other kids. We can go home after that.