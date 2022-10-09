Under the Headset: An interview with Defensive Line Coach Marcus Dixon

EK: Speaking of stopping the run, what has D.J. Jones brought to this unit?

MD: "You talk about the toughness, the bully on the field, a guy that's just athletic, can run to the ball sideline to sideline, he's just a nasty player in the right way — the legal, right way — on the field. He brings a lot to the room."

EK: Dre'Mont Jones seems to be taking his game to a new level each season. Do you think he's going to surprise some people this year?

MD: "I think he's shown that he's a guy that can really play. I think what he's doing now is letting everybody know that he can play the run as well, and not only rush the passer. I'm excited about him, excited about all those guys. It's truly a blessing to coach those guys."

EK: You played your college career at Hampton University, and later returned to coach there. From your perspective, what needs to happen for more players from historically Black colleges and universities to get an opportunity in the NFL?

MD: "The showcases. Get showcases, get them invited and kind of see what they can do. And then the tryouts — get them out there for tryouts. See what they can do. That's really what you can do for them. I think it helped me to get into those all-star games, the Texas vs. the Nation game, the Hula Bowl, all those types of things. Any type of experience to get out there and play with the bigger schools, it helps a lot."

EK: Last year, you won the Super Bowl with the Rams. In your experience, what does it take for a team to win a championship?