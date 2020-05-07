Trip to LA's SoFi stadium, potential joint practices vs. Bears highlight Broncos' 2020 preseason slate

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' four-game preseason slate is headlined by a trip to one of the league's new stadiums.

Denver will travel to SoFi Stadium for Week 3 of the preseason to play the Los Angeles Rams, who will share the stadium with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos will return to SoFi Stadium in Week 16 of the regular season to play the Chargers.

Denver also played a road preseason game against the Rams in 2019 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Before the Broncos head to LA to face the Rams, they'll host the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the preseason. Denver hosted San Francisco on "Monday Night Football" during the 2019 preseason.

Denver then plays the Chicago Bears at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 2 of the preseason. Ahead of the game, the Broncos could hold joint practices with the Bears. The Broncos most recently held joint practices against the Bears in 2018.

Head Coach Vic Fangio served as the Bears' defensive coordinator for four seasons before he joined the Broncos in 2019.

Fangio confirmed Thursday that the Broncos were working to schedule a set of joint practices with Chicago.

"Both of us would like to do it," Fangio said Thursday of the joint practices. "The Bears would like to do and we would like to do it. We requested that to be the second preseason game with that in mind, and hopefully we'll be able to do it. ... We might be able to squeeze one more in there, too."

The Broncos will then conclude the 2020 preseason schedule with a trip to Arizona to play the Cardinals. Denver has finished the preseason against Arizona in each of the last five years. Traditionally, starters do not play in the final preseason game.

The specific dates and times of the preseason games have not been finalized. The games will take place during the following date ranges:

Week 1 vs. San Francisco: Aug. 13-17

Week 2 vs. Chicago: Aug. 20-24

Week 3 at LA Rams: Aug. 27-30

Week 4 at Arizona: Sept. 3-4