Broncos to face Chiefs on 'Sunday Night Football,' appear in three prime-time games in 2020

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be back under the bright lights in 2020.

For the first time since 2017, Denver will be featured in a "Sunday Night Football" matchup, as they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Chiefs in Week 13.

The matchup, which is subject to be flexed out of the time slot at a later date, will pit the top two finishers in the AFC West from last season.

The Broncos will look to earn their first win at Arrowhead since Week 2 of the 2015 season. That unlikely win, in which Bradley Roby returned a fumble for a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds, also took place in prime time.

Denver is on a nine-game skid against the Chiefs, but the Broncos will have a chance to end that slide before the Week 13 matchup. The Broncos host the Chiefs in Week 7.

In addition to the Broncos' "Sunday Night Football" appearance on NBC, they'll also appear on both "Monday Night Football" and "Thursday Night Football."

"I think we have two national games in the first four weeks, so we're going to get to show off what we have and hopefully we'll be ready to go and play well in those games," President of Football Operations/GM John Elway said Thursday.

For the third time in the last four seasons, the Broncos will open the season on "Monday Night Football." They will face the Tennessee Titans in the second game of a double-header. The Broncos won their 2017 season opener in prime time against the Chargers but fell last season to the Raiders in Oakland.

The Broncos have the longest streak in the league of playing at least one "Monday Night Football" game. They have appeared on "Monday Night Football" at least once in each season since 1992.

Denver's "Thursday Night Football" matchup, meanwhile, is a Week 4 showdown against Sam Darnold and the New York Jets. The Broncos last played a non-divisional foe on "Thursday Night Football" in 2018 when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 45-10.