Broncos to unveil 2020 season schedule on Thursday with exclusive content slate

May 06, 2020 at 05:30 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On Thursday at 5:30 p.m. MT, Broncos will unveil their full 2020 season schedule on DenverBroncos.com, the Broncos 365 mobile app and all Broncos social media platforms.

With videos featuring several Broncos players and President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway and Head Coach Vic Fangio, fans will be able to watch exclusive content after the schedule is unveiled.

Team reporter Sydney Jones will then host a live Q&A with Bradley Chub and Courtland Sutton at 5:45 p.m. MT on theBroncos' Facebook and YouTube platforms.

In addition, DenverBroncos.com analysts Phil Milani, Aric DiLalla and Jones will provide in-depth breakdowns of the Broncos' 2020 slate, which will be available for on-demand viewing.

Afterward, fans can watch NFL Network's live programming at 6 p.m. MT as they break down the league's full 2020 schedule.

On Friday, Noah Fant and Shelby Harris will provide insight on the schedule on Broncos Television's "Broncos Country Tonight" show at 6:30 p.m. MT on KTVD-Channel 20.

