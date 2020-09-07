Denver Broncos | News

Three Broncos make uniform number decisions as regular season begins

Sep 07, 2020 at 02:45 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

200907_numbers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After the Broncos made the required roster moves to set their initial 53-man active roster, two players have changed their uniform numbers, and one new Bronco has selected his number.

Veteran linebacker Austin Calitro, whom the Broncos acquired in a trade with the Bengals, will wear No. 53.

Rookie guard Netane Muti, who wore No. 73 during training camp, will now wear No. 52. Muti previously wore No. 52 during his collegiate career at Fresno State.

Fellow rookie Tyrie Cleveland also changed his number. He will now wear No. 16 after wearing No. 86 this summer.

