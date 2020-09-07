Three Broncos make uniform number decisions as regular season begins

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After the Broncos made the required roster moves to set their initial 53-man active roster, two players have changed their uniform numbers, and one new Bronco has selected his number.

Veteran linebacker Austin Calitro, whom the Broncos acquired in a trade with the Bengals, will wear No. 53.

Rookie guard Netane Muti, who wore No. 73 during training camp, will now wear No. 52. Muti previously wore No. 52 during his collegiate career at Fresno State.