'Those guys have answered the bell': Four undrafted rookies earn spots on Broncos' initial roster

General Manager George Paton underscored McLaughlin's ability to acclimate to every challenge that came his way.

"He passed every test," Paton said. "From the minute he showed up at rookie minicamp, it wasn't too big. And then he's working out with the big boys on varsity, it wasn't too big. And then we get the pads on, he makes plays every day. We're really not surprised. We're all looking forward to the first game to see what he can do and make plays every game."

While McLaughlin's big-play ability caught the Broncos' attention, Adkins made an impression through the versatility he has brought to the Denver offense.

A 6-foot-3, 252-pound tight end from South Carolina, Adkins' contributions on offense and special teams made him an offseason target for the Broncos' front office. His consistency and football IQ helped him emerge as a difference-maker during Denver's three preseason games, and he had receptions in the Broncos' preseason matchups against the 49ers and Rams.

"He's a guy we had targeted throughout the process just like [RB] Jaleel [McLaughlin]," Paton said. "We almost drafted him. It just didn't fall. We didn't have a lot of picks. We were really fortunate to get him as an undrafted free agent. He's been everything we thought. ... He's a coach's dream because he can do so many different things."

Palczewski and Incoom provide the Broncos with depth at two key positions. Palczewski, a 6-foot-6, 314-pound right tackle from Illinois, appeared in all three preseason games and started against the Rams in the preseason finale. Incoom, a Central Michigan product, registered a sack against Los Angeles and has established himself as a reliable player at the "Will" linebacker position.

Payton acknowledged that the roster could change prior to Week 1 and expects more roster turnover across the league over the next week, but he said his priority has been to get the best players to the Broncos' roster. Across OTAs, training camp and Denver's preseason games, Denver's four undrafted free agent signings made their case for being among the best 53 and their potential to contribute to this year's Broncos team.

For Denver's front office, the process of identifying and signing undrafted free agents that overcome the odds and make the roster has been a gratifying experience.