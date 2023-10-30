'This is the best game we've played this season': Broncos' opportunistic defense shuts down Kansas City in 24-9 victory

Browning focused on his unit's overall performance and highlighted the Broncos' ability to maintain its strong play across all four quarters as a difference-maker.

"We came out fast some games before, but I feel like this is the first time [that] we played a complete game on both sides," Browning said. "Not coming out after halftime dead, still keeping that fire, still attacking [and] staying aggressive. I think this is the best game we've played this season."

Browning wasn't the only Broncos player to put serious pressure on Mahomes. Though Denver finished the game with three sacks, the pass rush recorded 11 quarterback hits and consistently forced Mahomes to leave the pocket and resort to backfield scrambles, while the secondary locked down Kansas City's receivers. The Broncos limited Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who recorded 124 yards in the previous matchup, to 58 yards on nine targets.

"We did the things you do when you win," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "We were plus-four in the turnover battle. … Defensively, [the defense] did a fantastic job with their offense, and a tough offense. We didn't have the sack production, but we had a lot of hurries, and I felt like we did a good job of keeping [Mahomes] off-schedule."

Denver's performance in the run game was even more stout. The Broncos outgained the Chiefs 153-62 in rushing yardage and allowed their fewest rushing yards since Week 1.

"We just told ourselves during the week that we will come out here and dominate," Surtain said. "Give effort all four quarters, and that's what we did as a defensive unit. The effort was there, we made plays [and forced] the turnovers."

The Broncos finished plus-four in turnover differential and made the most of their takeaways. In the second quarter, Denver had three takeaways in a span of four Kansas City drives: a forced fumble from inside linebacker Josey Jewell, an interception from cornerback JaQuan McMillian and Browning's strip sack. Rookie inside linebacker Drew Sanders' recovery of a muffed Kansas City punt later set up Denver in position for a 6-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Courtland Sutton, giving the Broncos a two-possession lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.