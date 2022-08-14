'[They're] doing everything they're supposed to do': Young wide receivers step up in preseason win over Cowboys

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The preseason is the best opportunity for coaches to evaluate players and narrow down the roster ahead of Week 1. After Saturday's 17-7 victory over the Cowboys, narrowing the wide receiver pool just got a lot more difficult.

On a night when the starting wide receivers sat, multiple young players showed out in big ways. Kendall Hinton, Brandon Johnson, Seth Williams and Jalen Virgil are fighting for potentially just a couple of roster spots, and each made a strong case for why he should make the cut.

"Those young guys are doing everything they're supposed to do to give themselves a chance," quarterback Josh Johnson said. "That's the main thing that you don't see from a lot of young guys in this league. … Those guys, from top to bottom, have been putting in the work. Countless hours outside of what's scheduled for them. You see it in practice, now you've seen it in a game. It's really a credit to those guys. I'm really happy for that group."

Josh Johnson threw both of the Broncos' touchdowns into the left side of the end zone — and the first score came off a 50-50 ball to Williams, a six-foot-three receiver who can get vertical to win matchups. The second-year player does not shy away from jump balls — he relishes in the opportunity to beat a defender one on one.

"50-50 balls, I know it's not even a 50-50 ball," Williams said. "It's a 100 percent ball for me. I just feel like if you just give me a chance with a play, I can make it."

With a similar build to Tim Patrick, who suffered a torn ACL during training camp, Williams could be an option to step into his role.