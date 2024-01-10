'There's still a lot of work to be done': HC Sean Payton recaps 2023 progress and details next steps

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — For Head Coach Sean Payton, the press conference arrived too early.

Payton, in his 15 seasons as the Saints' head coach, reached the postseason on nine occasions. During those years, his end-of-season media availability was pushed back into late January or even February.

As he addressed the media on Tuesday following his initial 8-9 campaign in Denver, the timing seemed far too quick.

"Certainly, it's not the right week for us and for when we'd like to be having this meeting," Payton said.

Payton entered the season with hopes of reaching the postseason — and the Broncos gave themselves a chance after starting 1-5. Denver ultimately fell short of a playoff berth and a winning record, which prompted Payton to say he would "have a hard time" declaring the season a success.

"My appetite is where it should be — a little bit stronger," said Payton when asked if 2023 was a success. "I said this at the beginning of the season: … I felt like we had a chance, and this team had a chance to get into the postseason. I feel that same way now. I'm disappointed because of that, and disappointed that I look back on a handful of things that I could have done differently and better. Now, make no mistake about it, we finished where our record was. We could point to a few games that would have gotten us to nine or 10 [wins], but we could point to a few games that got us to six really quickly as well. That's generally the case each year. [There's] no pass-fail, success-nonsuccess. It is what it is. [It] just leaves a taste in your mouth, [leaves] you [looking] forward to the work. The tough thing about it is that you don't get to erase it next Sunday. Here it is. That's the truth."

And while Payton acknowledged the Broncos have "begun to put a program in place," Denver's record offered him a clear indication of the work that still needs to be done. General Manager George Paton, too, offered a similar assessment.

"The thing I would say about this team is that they stuck together and stayed the course," Paton said. "Sean never flinched. You felt in the building that we were going to pull out of it. No one had any doubt. That's a tribute to Sean and the staff and the team. Then to get to [7-8] and have a chance to have a chance."

And yet, there was more to be done.

"Now, we just need to finish," Paton said. "I think there were a lot of positives, [but] 8-9 is 8-9."

As the Broncos look to move past 8-9 for a more successful 2024 campaign, they'll need to make progress in a number of areas.

Paton detailed the need to hit on the 12th-overall pick in April's draft and to supplement their roster's depth through the rest of the draft.