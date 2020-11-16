'There's no question he has the talent': Vic Fangio backs Drew Lock, says QB must continue to play to improve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —After Drew Lock threw a career high four interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Raiders, Head Coach Vic Fangio reiterated that the Broncos were committed to the young quarterback.

"We're committed to Drew, and the more he can play, the better he'll be," Fangio said Sunday afternoon. "He's got to fight through this like most young quarterbacks do at some point in their career and we're going to continue to play him."

Fangio reiterated that stance Monday and said he believes Lock will benefit more from being on the field than observing on the sideline for a game or two.

"I just think he's at the point now where he's watched a lot," Fangio said. "Last year he was out 10 weeks, 11 weeks, and did a good bit of watching then. [He] got to finish the season last year, he missed three games this year, got to do a lot of watching then. I think he's at the point where he's got to play to get through this little funk that our entire team is going through — not just [the] offense — and for him to improve and for him to grow."

Lock's status for this week may be in doubt for medical reasons, but Fangio said he sees improvement from Lock even though the results haven't followed.

"When you go back and look at the four games or five games that he played last year, outside of the Houston game, the games were pretty low-scoring ones, even the ones we won," Fangio said. "I see definite improvement. There's no question that he has the talent to go out there and do a good job for us. He's just going through the growing pains of being a young quarterback. We're going through the growing pains of adjusting the offense to him, but I definitely see improvements."

Fangio said Lock's struggles — he has 10 interceptions over the last five games — aren't solely related to just mechanical issues or mental struggles.