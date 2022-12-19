'The ultimate competitor': RB Latavius Murray's 130-yard performance propels Broncos to victory

The coaching staff has emphasized the importance of establishing the run game all season, and in a stellar rushing performance, Hackett was impressed with how the team battled.

"Watching those guys run the ball was great," Hackett said. "Latavius was on one today. He was over 100 [rushing] yards. Marlon came in and had that great touchdown, I think, from the 3- or 4-yard line. There was great blocking. The tight ends were involved. The wide receivers were blocking. They were pinning on some ends. It takes all 11 to run the football, and you really saw that."

Hackett presented Murray with a game ball in the locker room after his performance, and it was the first game ball of Murray's 10-year career.

"That's actually the first time I got a game ball in the locker room," Murray said. "I think it is, actually. I [have] kind of been acknowledged, but that was the first time I got a game ball in the locker room. … Year 10, [and I'm] still checking things off the list. Let's go. Let's keep it going."

While the Broncos have only won two games since Murray joined the team ahead of Week 5, the veteran expressed gratitude for the opportunity to not only have a starting role again, but to have been wholeheartedly embraced by the players in the locker room.

"I told those guys when we broke [the huddle] that for a guy who came off the street if you will, off the practice squad into a role, I'm out there playing, and they've only known me for a few months now," Murray said. "I wasn't with them in OTAs. I wasn't with them in training camp, but they've embraced me. I really appreciate that. It's not easy. I'm just appreciative of that: [of] the team embracing me. I really have enjoyed playing with this team a lot. I'm just thankful for the guys in that locker room. Thankful that I can go out there and battle with them, and I think that's why it feels even better when you're doing it with guys like that."

Mack also had a strong game in a supporting role, totaling 37 rushing yards, 26 receiving yards and a 10-yard touchdown run. The two veteran running backs complemented each other well throughout the second half, and Mack noted that despite their turbulent journeys in recent years, they both still have what it takes to help their team win.

"We're just a couple old heads in the run game now," Mack said. "We know we can still play this game and still believe in ourselves. Going out there and seeing him work, [I] just know that I have his back and he has my back. We're just going out there and putting in work."

As the Broncos look to close out the season on a high note, Murray noted that this performance could be what the team needs to put the pieces together in the final three games.