The numbers that defined John Lynch's Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy career

Jan 26, 2021 at 12:58 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee voted Jan. 19 on which five Modern-Era finalists will join the Hall's Class of 2021, but the results have yet to be announced. As we — impatiently — wait to learn who will be inducted into Canton this fall, we're taking a look at some of the most important numbers that suggest why John Lynch and Peyton Manning belong in the Hall of Fame.

We begin with Lynch, who was a finalist for eighth consecutive year.

10

During Lynch's 15-year career, he picked off multiple passes in 10 different seasons. As the leader of the back end of the Buccaneer's Tampa 2 defense, Lynch recorded 24 total interceptions during his time in Tampa. He added another four interceptions and nine forced fumbles during his four years in Denver during a consistent and lengthy career. Lynch also posted six seasons with at least 85 tackles.

3

Lynch was a third-round pick in 1993. The 82nd-overall pick, Lynch was taken behind 15 other defensive backs. Lynch is the only of those players on the doorstep of the Hall of Fame. Four other Hall of Famers were also taken in the '93 draft: Willie Roaf, Jerome Bettis, Michael Strahan and Will Shields.

9

Lynch was selected to nine Pro Bowls during his career, which is tied for the second most by any player at the safety position. Brian Dawkins and Ed Reed, who also have nine, are already in the Hall of Fame, as are Steve Atwater and Troy Polamalu with eight selections. Only Ken Houston (10) has more selections than Lynch.

4

Lynch made five Pro Bowls in Tampa Bay and four in Denver, which makes him one of just seven players in NFL history to make at least four Pro Bowls with multiple teams. He is the only member of that group that is not currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Lynch is also a four-time AP All-Pro selection. Lynch has two first-team All-Pro selections to his name and a pair of second-team appearances.

2

Lynch is one of few players in NFL history who have been inducted into two Rings of Honor/Fame. Lynch was inducted into the Buccaneers' Ring of Honor and the Broncos' Ring of Fame in 2016. Among others to hold that distinction with multiple teams are Vince Lombardi, Eric Dickerson, Reggie White, Charles Haley and Marshall Faulk.

8

Lynch was a finalist in 2021 for the eighth consecutive year. Only nine other players have ever been named a finalist in at least eight straight years, and all but one of them gained admission to the Hall.

