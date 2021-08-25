Teddy Bridgewater named Broncos' starting quarterback

Bridgewater was also largely consistent during training camp, as he completed a high percentage of his passes and pushed the ball down the field.

Lock did not surrender the job easily. Fangio maintained throughout training camp that the battle was "even Steven" and that there was not much separation between the two players. Lock continued to show his big-play ability and was able to avoid throwing an interception during his preseason action.

Lock finished the preseason 14-of-21 for 231 yards and two touchdowns. His most impressive performance came against the Vikings, as he completed 5-of-7 passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns, including an 80-yarder to KJ Hamler.

Over the course of the offseason, though, Bridgewater did enough to earn the job.

The Louisville product will enter his fourth season as a starter. Bridgewater, a former first-round pick, started 12 games as a rookie in Minnesota before leading the Vikings to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth in his first full season under center. Bridgewater, who threw for 3,231 yards and 14 touchdowns that season, also earned his lone Pro Bowl nod that year.

A potentially career-ending knee injury kept Bridgewater off the field for all of 2016 and most of the 2017 season, and he joined the Saints as a reserve player in 2018 and 2019. Bridgewater then returned to the starting lineup last season, as he completed a career-best 69.1 percent of his passes and threw for 3,733 yards in 15 games with the Panthers.

When the Broncos open the season on Sept. 12 against the Giants, Bridgewater will aim to start Denver on a path toward the team's first playoff berth since the 2015 season and the second playoff berth he's earned as a starter.