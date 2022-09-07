Super Bowl 50 champion Emmanuel Sanders announces his retirement from the NFL

After his departure from Denver, he joined the 49ers, Saints and Bills. He tallied a third Super Bowl appearance with San Francisco and made the playoffs at each stop. And while he hoped to win another ring in the final years of his career, he said he has no second thoughts about hanging up his cleats.

"I don't have the itch," Sanders said. "And I think I don't have the itch because I know I gave the game everything that I had to offer. … I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play. I tried to go 100 percent, as hard as I can. … I gave the game everything that I had, and the game gave it back to me. I'm walking away three Super Bowl appearances, a Super Bowl ring and memories of a lifetime. I'm absolutely blessed and grateful for the opportunity to be able to play this game at the level that I played at."

While his time playing the game is over, it doesn't mean he won't be around it. Sanders said he hopes to get into television, and he already has some clips for his reel from a co-hosting appearance on "Good Morning Football" and guest spots on NFL Network's "GameDay Morning."

Whether people see him on TV or elsewhere, though, Sanders said he hopes he's remembered by the kind of player he was even more than the achievements.

"What I want people to remember, really, is the determination," Sanders said. "Not only that, but any of the people of the younger generation that's coming up, [I'd] just sit back and say that they can measure your hands, they can measure your feet, they can measure your arms, they can measure whatever — but they can't measure your heart. And that was the difference between me and a lot of other players. That I knew what I was willing to do and what I was willing to put on the line and go out there and make plays for my team to go on and win. They could never measure my heart.

"I hope that when people go back and watch the film that they see a guy that's 170-pound, 5-11 receiver out there going against these big guys — but his heart is as big as ever, his will was as big as ever, and he was always ready to make the play and do whatever it took to win the game because he loved the game of football, and he loved to put on in arenas."

In looking back at how far he's come — how he went from an 8-year-old in rural Texas dreaming of an NFL career to a Super Bowl champion — Sanders can't help but marvel at his journey.