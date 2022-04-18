Denver Broncos | News

'Steve Atwater: The Road to Canton' TV special, presented by Ikon Pass, to provide inside look into Hall of Fame career

Apr 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM
220418_atwater

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A new TV special, "Steve Atwater: The Road to Canton" presented by Ikon Pass, will provide viewers with an inside look into the Broncos safety's Pro Football Hall of Fame career.

The two-hour biographical sports documentary is set to debut Thursday, April 21, at 8 p.m. MT locally on Denver7 (KMGH).

Featuring over 30 exclusive interviews with former coaches, players, friends and family members, the program takes the viewer back to the beginning of his football career in St. Louis through his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

The "Smiling Assassin" guides fans through his record-setting collegiate career at the University of Arkansas, back-to-back Super Bowl titles and other key moments throughout his career that eventually led to his bronze bust featured in Canton, Ohio.

Fans will also get an inside look at Atwater's life after football as a husband, father and his new role with the Denver Broncos. Near the conclusion of the program, tune in for a roundtable discussion featuring Broncos Broadcast reporter Alexis Perry, ESPN writer and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter Jeff Legwold and longtime "Voice of the Broncos" Dave Logan as they analyze Atwater's legacy and which Bronco should be next for enshrinement in Canton.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: What Russell Wilson's senior season at Wisconsin could tell us about his first year in Denver

"He'll set the standard and the expectation that no one else can match," Bret Bielema told The Gazette's George Stoia.

news

Sacco Sez: How offseason training programs have changed over the years

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the improvements in NFL strength-and-conditioning programs over the years.

news

Tales from the Draft: The scouting of Randy Gradishar and how Denver landed the leader of the 'Orange Crush'

Ignoring rumors of a lingering knee injury, the Broncos drafted Randy Gradishar in the first round and found the franchise's defensive centerpiece for the next decade.

news

Mile High Morning: Bradley Chubb returning to school to finish college degree, fulfill promise to his mom

"I promised moms that I was gonna finish when I signed," Chubb said. "So I've got to keep that promise."

news

OLB Bradley Chubb focused on staying available, feels benefits of healthy offseason

Bradley Chubb approaches the 2022 season with goals of recording timely sacks and game-altering forced fumbles. As he returns for the Broncos' offseason program, though, his stated focus is more granular.

news

Evaluating the Broncos' options for Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft

Make their picks? Trade up? Trade down? The options are plentiful for the Broncos.

news

Mile High Morning: The looming question after the Broncos' big offseason moves

"[O]verall, on paper, the Broncos appear set to make a legitimate push toward a title," Shook wrote. "The time is now to shift from talking to doing."

news

Mile High Morning: CSU tight end McBride projected to Broncos in new Mel Kiper mock draft

"McBride had 90 catches for 1,121 yards last season; he could stretch the seams in Denver," Kiper wrote.

news

Amid focus on energized offense, Justin Simmons, Broncos defense looking to retain defensive strength

The Denver defense's standard of top-notch play is not changing just because the team now has a star quarterback under center, Justin Simmons says.

news

'We can all feel it': Russell Wilson's arrival in Denver brings 'juice' and 'different energy' to Broncos

As the Broncos start their voluntary offseason program, it's clear the energy — and, in turn, the expectations — has returned to old heights.

news

Tales from the Draft: The call that woke up Karl Mecklenburg in the 12th round

Before he became a Ring of Famer, Karl Mecklenburg's NFL career began with a surprising phone call around midnight.

Advertising