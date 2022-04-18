'Steve Atwater: The Road to Canton' TV special, presented by Ikon Pass, to provide inside look into Hall of Fame career

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A new TV special, "Steve Atwater: The Road to Canton" presented by Ikon Pass, will provide viewers with an inside look into the Broncos safety's Pro Football Hall of Fame career.

The two-hour biographical sports documentary is set to debut Thursday, April 21, at 8 p.m. MT locally on Denver7 (KMGH).

Featuring over 30 exclusive interviews with former coaches, players, friends and family members, the program takes the viewer back to the beginning of his football career in St. Louis through his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction.

The "Smiling Assassin" guides fans through his record-setting collegiate career at the University of Arkansas, back-to-back Super Bowl titles and other key moments throughout his career that eventually led to his bronze bust featured in Canton, Ohio.