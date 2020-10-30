Denver Broncos | News

Statement from the Broncos

Oct 30, 2020 at 09:31 AM
"We were informed early this morning that a Broncos player has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The player is at home in self-isolation along with two other players who were determined to be close contacts. Our organization, which has been operating under the league's intensive protocols, is in consultation with the NFL and taking guidance from medical experts.

"As a precaution, we have made the decision to postpone today's practice and conduct virtual meetings in preparation for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The team is scheduled to return to UCHealth Training Center for practice tomorrow.

"The health and safety of the players, coaches and staff will continue to be of the highest priority."

