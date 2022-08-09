Denver Broncos | News

Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group

Aug 09, 2022 at 01:32 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Please see below for a statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group.

STATEMENT FROM ROB WALTON ON BEHALF OF THE WALTON-PENNER FAMILY OWNERSHIP GROUP:

"We are grateful for the support and trust of the National Football League and the 31 other teams with today's vote. We couldn't be more excited to join the Denver Broncos.

"It's a responsibility and privilege to serve as stewards of such an iconic franchise. We have tremendous respect for what Pat Bowlen has meant to the Broncos and look forward to building on this organization's championship legacy.

"While we're deeply committed to fielding a great team to win Super Bowls, our family and extraordinary partners are also dedicated to our off-the-field responsibilities to Broncos Country and the Rocky Mountain region.

"Operating with integrity and accountability, we aim to draw on our individual strengths and those of the players, coaches and staff who have shaped the Broncos' storied history. And to that end, we want to thank Joe Ellis for his guidance throughout this process and his willingness to serve as an advisor to ownership for this season.

"Across the entire organization, we will all continue to listen and learn.

"Most importantly, we will strive to make the Denver Broncos the best team to cheer for, play for and work for in all of sports. Go Broncos!"

Related Content

news

Commissioner Roger Goodell, NFL owners welcome Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, expect 'outstanding' partner in new Broncos owners

"I think they reinforced the importance of the Denver Broncos to that community, the importance to the NFL and the fact they are enthusiastic about joining this group as well as owning the Broncos and being a part of the Denver community," Commissioner Roger Goodell said.

news

Injury Report: Courtland Sutton dealing with 'little' shoulder issue, Ronald Darby 'day to day' with chest contusion

"[Courtland Sutton's] got a little shoulder thing we're just working through," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Statement from Joe Ellis

"Looking ahead, I am confident the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group will add to the Broncos' championship tradition on and off the field while putting their own stamp on this great organization," Ellis said.

news

'Putting a winning team on the field is our No. 1 priority': Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group unanimously approved, introduced as new Broncos owners

The next era of Broncos football has officially begun.

news

Mile High Morning: Georgia Tech honors Demaryius Thomas

Georgia Tech held a ceremony honoring Demaryius Thomas on Monday.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: DC Ejiro Evero approaches first game as play caller

The Broncos' first preseason game is just days away, and the matchup with the Cowboys may be just as important for Denver's coaching staff as it is for players looking to make an impression.

news

'She's my purpose': After the birth of his daughter, D.J. Jones returns to training camp with a new mindset

Defensive tackle D.J. Jones welcomed his first child on Thursday, and he looks to bring that dad strength to the field.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Russell Wilson and Denver's offense continue to find success taking downfield shots

"We are always looking for those explosive plays," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said of throwing the ball deep.

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams, DT D.J. Jones among Broncos to return to practice

news

Mile High Morning: A look at how Melvin Gordon III can make an impact on Denver's offense in 2022

ESPN's Jeff Legwold talked to Melvin Gordon III and his coaches about the veteran running back's impact.

news

Sacco Sez: How the orange and blue began

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano tells the tale of how the Broncos found their orange-and-blue colors.

