State legislature, businesses and nonprofits unite for hospitals through Personal Protective Equipment drive on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High

DENVER — House Majority Leader Alec Garnett and House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, Project C.U.R.E., Colorado Concern and the Denver Broncos announced on Friday that they will host a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) drive to support Colorado hospitals at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday from 12-4 p.m.

Donations can be dropped off in Lot J on the north side of the stadium. Items will be collected by using proper social distancing.

As hospitals and medical professionals respond to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) public health crisis, PPE supplies are in critical shortage. The requested supplies will help protect hospital caregivers so that they can provide care to patients in need.

Items will be given to Project C.U.R.E. for distribution among Colorado healthcare providers. The following supplies are in critical shortage:

· Sterile and non-sterile gloves - unopened boxes, latex free preferred

· Hand sanitizer - unopened containers

· Bleach bottles or sprays - unopened containers

· Bleach wipes - unopened containers

· Isopropyl alcohol - unopened bottles

· Eye protection and goggles - unused in box or wrapper

· Clear face shields - These look like welders mask but are translucent, unused only

· Masks - tie, ear loop - unopened boxes only (no cloth masks)

· Respirator masks - N95, N99, P100 - all sizes in unopened boxes. Extra filters are also needed for these devices.

· PAPR respirators - 3M or MaxAir - unused. Hoods, filters, batteries, chargers, tubes to go with these units are also needed.

· Disposable gowns - unused isolation gowns

· Shoe covers - unopened boxes

· Biohazard bags - unused

STATEMENTS FROM STATE LEGISLATORS, COLORADO CONCERN & PROJECT C.U.R.E.

"Coloradans have been stepping up left and right to help our state get through this crisis," said House Majority Leader Alec Garnett (D-Denver). "Today we're asking them to step up once again by donating any personal protective equipment they can spare. We will ensure that these critically needed supplies make their way to our hospitals, who are on the front lines of the fight against the spread of COVID-19."

"Our health providers are working overtime to fight COVID-19, but they need help," said Minority Leader Patrick Neville (R-Castle Rock). That's why I'm asking for all hands on deck to help them by providing protective gear to the cause. We all need to work together to tackle COVID-19."

"Our healthcare professionals and hospitals need our support now more than ever as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are taking the unprecedented step of reaching out to the community to ask anyone who may have these necessary supplies to get them to our collection point. The need cannot be overstated," said Mike Kopp, CEO of Colorado Concern, "some hospitals have between three and six days of inventory on hand and will be resorting to using bandanas to protect employees. It is time to step up and give back. Colorado businesses are in a unique position to help and we are proud to be working alongside the legislature and our colleagues at Project C.U.R.E. and the Denver Broncos to support this drive."