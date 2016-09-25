Siemian Says: 'We can win games a couple of different ways'

That strong performance was punctuated by long touchdown passes of 41 and 55 yards to Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas, respectively. Both receivers went over 100 yards on the day, and they provided outlets against a dangerous Bengals defense all afternoon.

"I'm leaning on those guys a lot," Siemian said. "Not just throwing them the football but leadership. They've been great and they're two of our leaders up front, so [I'm] really glad to have those guys on our side."

On the Thomas touchdown catch, Siemian said the Broncos noticed a substitution by the Bengals defense, but they're going to turn to their receivers no matter who lines up across from them.

"I think we have a lot of confidence with our guys against anybody, whoever it is," Siemian said. "D.T. ran a great route. Tried to get him the ball earlier on and had some bad balls but he ran a great route and made a heck of a play and hopefully he can continue to do that for us."

Siemian's day wasn't all smooth sailing, though. On the Broncos' first drive of the game, they went three-and-out, and they struggled to string together possessions in the early going. Siemian credited his offensive line for finding ways to contain Cincinnati's edge rushers, which allowed the Broncos to later develop a more-consistent attack. Moving forward, Siemian said he's hopeful that the offense can find that success early on and not waste drives at the beginning of a game.

"You want to find that rhythm as soon as you can," Siemian said. "Hopefully we can do that earlier next week."

Part of that difficulty stemmed from the raucous environment of Paul Brown Stadium. The crowd forced the Broncos to burn at least one timeout, and Siemian admitted afterward that it was a difficult situation in which to play. In the end, however, Siemian and the Broncos found a way to pull out the victory on the road.