Siemian Says: 'Too little, too late'

When asked whether the absence of Head Coach Gary Kubiak played a role in the offense's struggles -- which include that very lack of a deep threat -- Siemian said he wasn't sure. Offensive Coordinator Rick Dennison called the plays for the Broncos on Thursday, but it did not affect the relay to Siemian, as Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Greg Knapp continued to feed him the calls. And with as many duties as a head coach shoulders during a game, Siemian said he's used to limited contact with Kubiak during games.

"It's tough to tell," Siemian said. "You miss him in-between series every now and then. You get a chance to talk to him, but he's got so much going on during the game that for me it's tough to tell how much of a difference that makes. I thought Joe D. did a good job communicating with everybody and really did a good job with the group."

While DeCamillis handled the team well in Kubiak's stead, the Broncos were unable to pull out the division win. And with the loss, they fell from a team that was 4-0 just 10 days ago to one that's 4-2. When asked about the stark and rapid change, Siemian said he knows that's just life in the NFL.