Siemian Says: Offense shows signs of life despite up-and-down performance

The key to the offense's early success came from a balanced attack. It finished with 103 yards on the ground and 234 more in the air. Most importantly, it stayed on the field, stringing together drives, converting first down after first down. In last week's loss to the Oakland Raiders, the Broncos were 3 for 11 on third down. Sunday night vs. the Saints? 11 for 19.

"I think we stayed on the field," Siemian said regarding the offense's performance. "We converted some big third downs, which was one of our big emphases coming into the week: Stay on the field to give us a chance to run the ball, and stay with a little more balance. I think we just ran more plays, too, so that helps. Did some good things, but again, some things we need to clean up."

The young quarterback faced pressure from the Saints' defensive front, which forced two inopportune interceptions. New Orleans sacked Siemian seven times and recorded 11 quarterback hits, which added a sense of urgency to his dropbacks.

"Our guy got hit way too much," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said after the game. "Trevor made his mistakes. I told the team just now. He made his mistakes. But boy, he hung in there like a champ and made some plays, too. It's just something we've got to improve upon up front with everything we're doing. But the kid hung in there and battled."