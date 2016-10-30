Siemian Says: At halfway point, Trevor overcomes inconsistencies for victory

"Obviously getting the win, whatever it takes, it's our job to win games and [we got] a lot of help from the defense, but we found a way to get that done," Siemian said. "[We had] a lot of inconsistencies across the board. I think I've got a lot of room to get better, but we found a way to win, which is nice."

As was the case in San Diego two weeks ago, the Chargers defense played Siemian tough. San Diego totaled seven hits on Siemian and one sack. Rookie defensive end Joey Bosa tallied three quarterback hits, bringing his total against the Broncos this season to five.

"I think you've got to give a lot of credit to San Diego," Siemian said. "They do a lot of different things, schematically, and they've got some pretty good personnel up front, especially with Bosa in there. So, a lot of credit to them, but I think our offense, obviously—not just ours, but probably around the league—works best when you've got both working. That's what we're going to work on, just trying to be more consistent across the board."