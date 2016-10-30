Denver Broncos | News

Siemian Says: At halfway point, Trevor overcomes inconsistencies for victory

Oct 30, 2016 at 01:13 PM

DENVER —** Halfway through his first season as the Broncos' starting quarterback, Trevor Siemian knows there's still plenty of room to grow.

Inconsistencies showed as much in his 276-yard, one-interception day against the division-rival Chargers. Big throws down the field helped set the Broncos up for four red-zone trips for 13 of a possible 28 points. But a pick-six and a few near-interceptions showed his inexperience. Regardless, Siemian still overcame those troubles and helped the Broncos come away with the victory. 

"Obviously getting the win, whatever it takes, it's our job to win games and [we got] a lot of help from the defense, but we found a way to get that done," Siemian said. "[We had] a lot of inconsistencies across the board. I think I've got a lot of room to get better, but we found a way to win, which is nice."

As was the case in San Diego two weeks ago, the Chargers defense played Siemian tough. San Diego totaled seven hits on Siemian and one sack. Rookie defensive end Joey Bosa tallied three quarterback hits, bringing his total against the Broncos this season to five.

"I think you've got to give a lot of credit to San Diego," Siemian said. "They do a lot of different things, schematically, and they've got some pretty good personnel up front, especially with Bosa in there. So, a lot of credit to them, but I think our offense, obviously—not just ours, but probably around the league—works best when you've got both working. That's what we're going to work on, just trying to be more consistent across the board."

In spite of the difficulty that San Diego's front presented, Siemian still found success through the air, particularly when there were opportunities downfield. He completed four passes that gained 30 yards or more, including a throw down the left sideline to Demaryius Thomas for an acrobatic 40-yard reception that helped put Denver up eight points late in the fourth quarter.

"You've got to give those guys a chance one on one," Siemian said. "That's one of the things we talk about, is those guys will take pretty much anybody one on one. If we've got those guys going down the field [and] we've got something dialed up, I'm going to try to give them a chance. And you saw today they're going to make plays whenever you give them a shot."

With half of the season in the books, Siemian reflected on his progress and how he wants to improve in the second half of the season.

"I think I'm just growing," Siemian said. "Seeing different looks is invaluable and seeing those looks over and over again — it's one thing when you see it the first time, but when you get to see it a second, third time, I think it lets you play a little faster. I'm going back, watching the tape, trying to see where I can get better, but [I'm] having a ton of fun, actually."

Recharged: Broncos grab win in rematch vs. San Diego

The Broncos got revenge for a Thursday night loss with a 27-19 victory on Sunday over the Chargers that kept the Broncos in a first-place tie with the Oakland Raiders. (Photos by Eric Bakke unless noted)

