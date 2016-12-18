Siemian Says: After promising start, offense's opportunities dry up

"We were moving the ball real well and don't get any points to show for it and give it to them," Siemian said of his interception in the red zone at the beginning of the second quarter. "Not a lot of margin for error down there. I can't make that mistake for us."

That would be the closest the Broncos would get to the end zone. The interception proved doubly painful because it helped set up the Patriots for a touchdown drive of their own.

"I think we had 150 yards in the first quarter or something like that. A lot of ball movement, but you look up on the board and there's three points there," Head Coach Gary Kubiak said. "And actually they turn that into a touchdown, so that's a 14-point swing in a lot of ways. But that's the way they play. You better find a way to play good against them in the red zone. Whether you move the ball or not, you've got to find a way to be successful down there and we didn't do that."

At one point in the first quarter, Siemian was actually out-dueling his New England counterpart. Prior to the interception, Siemian had a 9-for-12 stat line for 106 yards and a 101.4 quarterback rating. Brady, meanwhile was 0-for-6 at the same juncture and had a rating of just 39.6. The beginning of the game marked Brady's worst start since 2006, and it was only the third time in his career that he did not complete a pass in the first quarter.