Select cleats to be auctioned for charity in 2020 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction

Dec 02, 2020 at 09:00 AM

My Cause My Cleats 2020: A look at the players' custom cleats

Flip through photos of dozens of players' custom cleats representing causes close to their hearts for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign.

Essang Bassey's cleats represent Autism Speaks and Down Syndrome Association of Greater Winston-Salem for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons's cleats represent Fuel Up to Play 60 for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons's cleats represent Fuel Up to Play 60 for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Justin Simmons's cleats represent Fuel Up to Play 60 for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Justin Simmons's cleats represent the Justin Simmons Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons's cleats represent the Justin Simmons Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Shelby Harris's cleats represent SHARE and The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Shelby Harris's cleats represent SHARE and The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Malik Reed's cleats represent Black Lives Matter and the ACLU for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Malik Reed's cleats represent Black Lives Matter and the ACLU for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Justin Simmons's cleats represent Fuel Up to Play 60 for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

KJ Hamler's cleats represent American Cancer Society for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
KJ Hamler's cleats represent American Cancer Society for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Malik Reed's cleats represent Black Lives Matter and the ACLU for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Malik Reed's cleats represent Black Lives Matter and the ACLU for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Shelby Harris's cleats represent SHARE and The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Joe Jones's cleats represent International Justice Mission for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Joe Jones's cleats represent International Justice Mission for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Jake Butt's cleats represent Operation Underground Railroad for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Jake Butt's cleats represent Operation Underground Railroad for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

DeMarcus Walker's cleats represent Black Lives Matter and Children's Hospital Colorado for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Walker's cleats represent Black Lives Matter and Children's Hospital Colorado for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Tim Patrick's cleats represent Sarcoma Foundation of America for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Tim Patrick's cleats represent Sarcoma Foundation of America for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

DeMarcus Walker's cleats represent Black Lives Matter and Children's Hospital Colorado for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
DeMarcus Walker's cleats represent Black Lives Matter and Children's Hospital Colorado for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

DeMarcus Walker's cleats represent Black Lives Matter and Children's Hospital Colorado for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Alijah Holder's cleats represent the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Alijah Holder's cleats represent the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Bradley Chubb's cleats represent the Chubb Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Bradley Chubb's cleats represent the Chubb Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Bradley Chubb's cleats represent the Chubb Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Joe Jones's cleats represent International Justice Mission for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Jeremiah Attaochu's cleats represent Glory's Hope Sickle Cell Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Jeremiah Attaochu's cleats represent Glory's Hope Sickle Cell Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Royce Freeman's cleats represent Brawley Parks and Recreation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Royce Freeman's cleats represent Brawley Parks and Recreation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Alijah Holder's cleats represent the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Alijah Holder's cleats represent the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Drew Lock's cleats represent Parkinson's Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Drew Lock's cleats represent Parkinson's Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Royce Freeman's cleats represent Brawley Parks and Recreation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Josey Jewell's cleats represent Logan's Hope for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Josey Jewell's cleats represent Logan's Hope for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

DaeSean Hamilton's cleats represent Susan G. Komen and Sewall Child Development Center for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
DaeSean Hamilton's cleats represent Susan G. Komen and Sewall Child Development Center for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Josey Jewell's cleats represent Logan's Hope for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Austin Fort's cleats represent Mental Health Colorado for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Austin Fort's cleats represent Mental Health Colorado for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Mike Purcell's cleats represent the Wounded Warrior Project for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Mike Purcell's cleats represent the Wounded Warrior Project for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Mike Purcell's cleats represent the Wounded Warrior Project for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

DaeSean Hamilton's cleats represent Susan G. Komen and Sewall Child Development Center for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Von Miller's cleats represent Von's Vision for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Von Miller's cleats represent Von's Vision for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Kareem Jackson's cleats represent the Kareem Jackson Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Kareem Jackson's cleats represent the Kareem Jackson Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

P.J. Locke's cleats represent American Foundation for the Blind for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
P.J. Locke's cleats represent American Foundation for the Blind for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

P.J. Locke's cleats represent American Foundation for the Blind for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Trinity Benson's cleats represent Fight Colorectal Cancer for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Trinity Benson's cleats represent Fight Colorectal Cancer for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Kareem Jackson's cleats represent the Kareem Jackson Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Trinity Benson's cleats represent Fight Colorectal Cancer for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Kevin Toliver II's cleats represent Campaign Zero for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Kevin Toliver II's cleats represent Campaign Zero for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Kareem Jackson's cleats represent the Kareem Jackson Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Von Miller's cleats represent Von's Vision for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Jake Rodgers's cleats represent Autism Speaks for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Jake Rodgers's cleats represent Autism Speaks for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Kevin Toliver II's cleats represent Campaign Zero for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Noah Fant's cleats represent Open Door Missino for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Noah Fant's cleats represent Open Door Missino for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Andrew Beck's cleats represent America's Gold Star Families for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Andrew Beck's cleats represent America's Gold Star Families for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Andrew Beck's cleats represent America's Gold Star Families for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Lloyd Cushenberry III's cleats represent Autism Speaks for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Lloyd Cushenberry III's cleats represent Autism Speaks for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Noah Fant's cleats represent Open Door Mission for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Noah Fant's cleats represent Open Door Mission for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Tyrie Cleveland's cleats represent My Brother's Keeper for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Tyrie Cleveland's cleats represent My Brother's Keeper for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Sam Martin's cleats represent Special Olympics Colorado for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Sam Martin's cleats represent Special Olympics Colorado for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Fred Brown's cleats represent American Cancer Society for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Fred Brown's cleats represent American Cancer Society for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Deyon Sizer's cleats represent JED Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Deyon Sizer's cleats represent JED Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Elijah Wilkinson's cleats represent L&D Gives for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Elijah Wilkinson's cleats represent L&D Gives for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Deyon Sizer's cleats represent JED Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Tyrie Cleveland's cleats represent My Brother's Keeper for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Sam Martin's cleats represent Special Olympics Colorado for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Netane Muti's cleats represent the Second Wind Fund for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Netane Muti's cleats represent the Second Wind Fund for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Austin Schlottmann's cleats represent Adam's Angels and Special Olympics Brenham for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Austin Schlottmann's cleats represent Adam's Angels and Special Olympics Brenham for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Austin Schlottmann's cleats represent Adam's Angels and Special Olympics Brenham for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Dalton Risner's cleats represent the Risner Up Foundation and the Special Olympics for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Dalton Risner's cleats represent the Risner Up Foundation and the Special Olympics for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

A.J. Bouye's cleats represent the American Cancer Society for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
A.J. Bouye's cleats represent the American Cancer Society for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Josh Watson's cleats represent Black Lives Matter for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Josh Watson's cleats represent Black Lives Matter for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Justin Strnad's cleats represent the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Justin Strnad's cleats represent the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Justin Strnad's cleats represent the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Garett Bolles's cleats represent the National Center for Learning Disabilities and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Garett Bolles's cleats represent the National Center for Learning Disabilities and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

McTelvin Agim's cleats represent March of Dimes and The Salvation Army of Texarkana for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
McTelvin Agim's cleats represent March of Dimes and The Salvation Army of Texarkana for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Dalton Risner's cleats represent the Risner Up Foundation and the Special Olympics for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

De'Vante Bausby's cleats represent the Kansas City Anti Violence Project for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
De'Vante Bausby's cleats represent the Kansas City Anti Violence Project for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Josh Watson's cleats represent Black Lives Matter for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Garett Bolles's cleats represent the National Center for Learning Disabilities and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Michael Ojemudia's cleats represent Focus: HOPE and Detroit Impact for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Michael Ojemudia's cleats represent Focus: HOPE and Detroit Impact for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Diontae Spencer's cleats represent Everytown USA for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Diontae Spencer's cleats represent Everytown USA for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Michael Ojemudia's cleats represent Focus: HOPE and Detroit Impact for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Jeremy Cox's cleats represent Autism Society of North Carolina for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Jeremy Cox's cleats represent Autism Society of North Carolina for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Trey Marshall's cleats represent the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Trey Marshall's cleats represent the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Diontae Spencer's cleats represent Everytown USA for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Jeremy Cox's cleats represent Autism Society of North Carolina for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Duke Dawson Jr.'s cleats represent International Children's Anophthalmia & Microphthalmia for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Duke Dawson Jr.'s cleats represent International Children's Anophthalmia & Microphthalmia for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Duke Dawson Jr.'s cleats represent International Children's Anophthalmia & Microphthalmia for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Trey Marshall's cleats represent the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Austin Calitro's cleats represent the Susan G. Komen and Stand For Children foundations for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Austin Calitro's cleats represent the Susan G. Komen and Stand For Children foundations for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Austin Calitro's cleats represent the Susan G. Komen and Stand For Children foundations for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Alexander Johnson's cleats represent the Alzheimer's Association for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Alexander Johnson's cleats represent the Alzheimer's Association for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Brett Rypien's cleats represent Mental Health America for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Brett Rypien's cleats represent Mental Health America for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Alexander Johnson's cleats represent the Alzheimer's Association for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Brett Rypien's cleats represent Mental Health America for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Jeff Driskel's cleats represent Step Up For Students for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Jeff Driskel's cleats represent Step Up For Students for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Jacob Bobenmoyer's cleats represent the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Jacob Bobenmoyer's cleats represent the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Jerry Jeudy's cleats represent the Trisomy 18 Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Jerry Jeudy's cleats represent the Trisomy 18 Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Essang Bassey's cleats represent Autism Speaks and Down Syndrome Association of Greater Winston-Salem for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Derrek Tuszka's cleats represent the Wild Sheep Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Derrek Tuszka's cleats represent the Wild Sheep Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Jerry Jeudy's cleats represent the Trisomy 18 Foundation for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

LeVante Bellamy's cleats represent the America Cancer Society for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus
LeVante Bellamy's cleats represent the America Cancer Society for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Nearly 30 Broncos players will auction their My Cause My Cleats for charity after the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting their designated nonprofit.

The 2020 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction (dbron.co/cleats) will be open from Dec. 1 through Dec. 18 for fans to bid on one-of-a-kind customized cleats and support causes important to Denver Broncos players. Fans may also make designated donations toward any of the player-selected nonprofits. All auction proceeds will benefit the individual player's respective cause and designated nonprofit.

The My Cause My Cleats campaign was created in 2016 to convey positive, inspiring, unifying messages about player causes on game-day cleats. For the 2020 Season, the NFL selected Week 13 as the league's designated My Cause My Cleats game. Select Broncos players will wear customized cleats representative of a cause important to them when the team travels to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Please see below for a list of players who will be auctioning their cleats through the 2020 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting their selected nonprofits.

Table inside Article
McTelvin AgimSalvation Army Texarkana and March of Dimes
Jeremiah AttaochuGlory's Hope Sickle Cell Foundation
De'Vante BausbyKansas City Anti Violence Project
Andrew BeckAmerica's Gold Star Families
Jacob BobenmoyerAmerican Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
Garett BollesNational Center for Learning Disabilities and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Jake ButtOperation Underground Railroad
Austin CalitroSusan G. Komen and Stand For Children
Bradley ChubbThe Chubb Foundation
Jeremy CoxAutism Society of North Carolina
Jeff DriskelStep Up For Students
Noah FantOpen Door Mission
Royce FreemanBrawley Parks and Recreation
Shelby HarrisSHARE and The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation
Alijah HolderAmerican Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Jerry JeudyTrisomy 18 Foundation
Alexander JohnsonAlzheimer's Association
Trey MarshallNavy-marine Corps Relief Society
Sam MartinSpecial Olympics Colorado
Mike PurcellWounded Warrior Project
Malik ReedACLU and Black Lives Matter Support Fund
Jake RodgersAutism Speaks
Austin SchlottmannAdam's Angels and Special Olympics Texas - Brenham
Justin SimmonsFuel Up to Play 60
Deyon SizerJEF Foundation
Diontae SpencerEverytown USA
Justin StrnadAmerican Foundation for Suicide Prevention
DeMarcus WalkerBlack Lives Matter Support Fund and Children's Hospital Colorado Audiology, Speech and Learning Center

For more information about the 2020 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats campaign, please visit dbron.co/mcmc.

