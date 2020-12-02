Select cleats to be auctioned for charity in 2020 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction

Flip through photos of dozens of players' custom cleats representing causes close to their hearts for the 2020 My Cause My Cleats campaign.
Nearly 30 Broncos players will auction their My Cause My Cleats for charity after the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting their designated nonprofit.
The 2020 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction (dbron.co/cleats) will be open from Dec. 1 through Dec. 18 for fans to bid on one-of-a-kind customized cleats and support causes important to Denver Broncos players. Fans may also make designated donations toward any of the player-selected nonprofits. All auction proceeds will benefit the individual player's respective cause and designated nonprofit.
The My Cause My Cleats campaign was created in 2016 to convey positive, inspiring, unifying messages about player causes on game-day cleats. For the 2020 Season, the NFL selected Week 13 as the league's designated My Cause My Cleats game. Select Broncos players will wear customized cleats representative of a cause important to them when the team travels to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Please see below for a list of players who will be auctioning their cleats through the 2020 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting their selected nonprofits.
|McTelvin Agim
|Salvation Army Texarkana and March of Dimes
|Jeremiah Attaochu
|Glory's Hope Sickle Cell Foundation
|De'Vante Bausby
|Kansas City Anti Violence Project
|Andrew Beck
|America's Gold Star Families
|Jacob Bobenmoyer
|American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals
|Garett Bolles
|National Center for Learning Disabilities and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
|Jake Butt
|Operation Underground Railroad
|Austin Calitro
|Susan G. Komen and Stand For Children
|Bradley Chubb
|The Chubb Foundation
|Jeremy Cox
|Autism Society of North Carolina
|Jeff Driskel
|Step Up For Students
|Noah Fant
|Open Door Mission
|Royce Freeman
|Brawley Parks and Recreation
|Shelby Harris
|SHARE and The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation
|Alijah Holder
|American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
|Jerry Jeudy
|Trisomy 18 Foundation
|Alexander Johnson
|Alzheimer's Association
|Trey Marshall
|Navy-marine Corps Relief Society
|Sam Martin
|Special Olympics Colorado
|Mike Purcell
|Wounded Warrior Project
|Malik Reed
|ACLU and Black Lives Matter Support Fund
|Jake Rodgers
|Autism Speaks
|Austin Schlottmann
|Adam's Angels and Special Olympics Texas - Brenham
|Justin Simmons
|Fuel Up to Play 60
|Deyon Sizer
|JEF Foundation
|Diontae Spencer
|Everytown USA
|Justin Strnad
|American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
|DeMarcus Walker
|Black Lives Matter Support Fund and Children's Hospital Colorado Audiology, Speech and Learning Center
For more information about the 2020 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats campaign, please visit dbron.co/mcmc.