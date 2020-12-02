Select cleats to be auctioned for charity in 2020 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction

Nearly 30 Broncos players will auction their My Cause My Cleats for charity after the team's Week 13 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting their designated nonprofit.

The 2020 Denver Broncos My Cause My Cleats Auction (dbron.co/cleats) will be open from Dec. 1 through Dec. 18 for fans to bid on one-of-a-kind customized cleats and support causes important to Denver Broncos players. Fans may also make designated donations toward any of the player-selected nonprofits. All auction proceeds will benefit the individual player's respective cause and designated nonprofit.

The My Cause My Cleats campaign was created in 2016 to convey positive, inspiring, unifying messages about player causes on game-day cleats. For the 2020 Season, the NFL selected Week 13 as the league's designated My Cause My Cleats game. Select Broncos players will wear customized cleats representative of a cause important to them when the team travels to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 6.