Sacco Sez: What it means for Von Miller to stay in Denver for at least one more year

For many years now, free agency has been part of pro football, well earned by the players and a factor in improving NFL teams rapidly. Unfortunately, it also means that players change teams often, superstars as well as role players in the sport.

Fans have adjusted to this, but they still yearn for a great player making his home with their favorite team for many years, ideally for an entire career.

Thus, it was great news for everyone when the Denver Broncos took the necessary steps to make sure Von Miller will be back with the Broncos for the 2021 season. Great news for new General Manager George Paton and the Broncos in particular.

There are still very few pass rushers equal to Miller, and for Paton and the Broncos, that is one more hole filled as the 2021 roster is built.

For Von it is great as well, as he has made no secret of his emotional attachment to Denver and Colorado and his desire to play his entire career here.

But not to be forgotten in free agency drama is the fan. Whether watching from the stands as a season ticket holder or with eyes riveted to a television set, fans love Von Miller — as well they should.

A linebacker for Denver for an entire decade, Miller is the Super Bowl 50 MVP, an eight-time Pro Bowler and a unanimous selection to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. In NFL history, Miller recorded the fifth-most overall sacks (112.5) in a single decade.

There is a vast array of stats that endear him to Bronco fans.

But perhaps of even greater meaning to the fans is his attitude and love of the city.

Von Miller has expressed many times, to paraphrase, that he bleeds orange and blue and wants to make Denver his only pro football city.

With the constant of free agency, we can never be certain about that, but we know we have him back in Bronco colors for this season, an important campaign as the team looks to jump back into the winning side of the ledger and playoff contention.

Theoretically, teams could have lots of new players every year, and sometimes that happens.

But fans want to be able to connect with a player as "their guy," someone whom they feel is tied to them and connects them to great moments of team history.

For the Broncos, one of our greatest moments ever is the fabulous win in Super Bowl 50, with Von as the MVP.