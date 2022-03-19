Sacco Sez: The Broncos are back

The Denver Broncos' trade for quarterback Russell Wilson is a lot like a really good head of lettuce.

No matter how great it looks and is, when you start to peel away the leaves it just gets better and better.

One of the greatest quarterbacks of this era (and this is the era), Wilson is beloved by everyone — teammates, fans, the media, and, likely, space aliens as well.

He is known for his great character and spirit of giving, as is shown by his already being a national winner of the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for service to the community. Considering the fame and prominence of all associated with the NFL, that is one of the nation's greatest humanitarian honors.

Broncos General Manager George Paton has taken one short year to establish his forever legacy running the team.

The greatest trades in Broncos history have been that for John Elway (likely always regarded as number one), this one — of course — the Mike Shanahan trade for Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey (but he played defense, and in the NFL, there is the quarterback, and then all others), and the trade in 1977 for the seemingly washed-up Craig Morton. One trip to the Super Bowl later, Morton was clearly not washed up.

But that is it, for the Broncos.

A real short list, and only the Wilson trade involves a proven, Super Bowl-winning quarterback still in his absolute prime.

Furthermore, the short list almost gets shorter when all of the NFL is considered, relative to future Hall of Fame quarterbacks still in their prime. Johnny Unitas to the Chargers, for example, involved a passer clearly past his prime.

The famous Texan Bobby Layne ("Bobby never lost a game," Doak Walker once said. "Time just ran out.") was still considered in his prime, though coming off injury, when Detroit traded him to Pittsburgh in 1958. But the Steelers had never won a playoff game and bore little resemblance to the Detroit Lions, who won three NFL titles in the 1950s.

The only trades I can really think of that involved a really good, in-his-prime quarterback going to a team of class are last year's trade of Matthew Stafford to the Rams and Y. A. Tittle going to the New York Giants.