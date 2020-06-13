Denver Broncos | News

Sacco Sez: Remembering Mr. B

Jun 13, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Jim Saccomano
One year ago today, we lost the great Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen.

He obviously had a magnificent career, as represented by his membership in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His many accomplishments both as steward of the Broncos and as a leader at the league level are well documented, but this one-year anniversary brings to my mind a flood of personal memories that remind me of what a humble and great man he truly was.

I remember Mr. B, and ever so fondly.

I remember when he had just bought the team, and while this seems inexplicable now, it was I and I alone who picked him up for his first official visit to team headquarters.

I was naturally nervous, but he put me at ease right away with his calm manner and "every-man" style, and I remember thinking as I drove, "Boy, this might be a really good thing."

And, of course, it was way beyond good, for more than three decades.

We each have people who pass through our lives, but he was one who made a lasting impact that I know will be with me forever, and I am sure many share their own memories of him.

I remember during his first year of owning the team that I was traveling to San Diego, and, like me, he was arriving earlier than the team. There was a great deal of hand-wringing in Denver to make sure his suite was "just right."

It turned out that he arrived unannounced, just by himself, hours before he was due. He was alone, no cadre or posse of assistants.

When I told him his suite was not yet ready, he said, "I don't care about that stuff. If I go for a run, can I shower in your room?"

I reached for his bag to take it up and he grabbed it away, saying, "Jim, I can carry my own bag."

He was such a regular guy. I thought there were a lot of people back in Denver who did not realize how much Mr. B identified with, and really had, the spirit of the common man.

We all remember him hoisting that Super Bowl XXXII trophy skyward and proclaiming, "This one's for John."

That was Mr. B, always thinking of somebody else, someone whom he thought more deserving than he.

I remember that his office door was always open. Often when I walked by he could be heard on the phone with the commissioner (Paul Tagliabue or Roger Goodell), or Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and he did not necessarily close the door unless asked to speak privately by the other person.

He was blunt and candid, genuine and caring.

I remember more than once taking a local charity to him and asking Mr. B if he could give something to it.

He always seemed to say, "I'll pay the whole thing. Find out how much it is. But," — and he was quite serious about this — "NO PUBLICITY. And I do not want them doing some kind of press release thanking me. You give because it is the right thing to do, not to pat yourself on the back."

His door was always open.

If I had any kind of public relations issue I could take it right to him, and he would always give me or endorse a common-sense solution.

There were times when I said, "The coach might not like that," and he would say, "You do the right thing, and I'll take care of the coach."

He always had my back and he always had everybody's back.

Even now, one year after his passing, Pat Bowlen is a transcendent individual whose presence looms over the Broncos.

Joe Ellis does a great job embodying the spirit of Mr. B, and John Elway has often invoked his name in reference to the Broncos standard, what we are and what we want to be. When John has said he wants us to win now and forever, he is perfectly expressing the words Mr. B said one night years ago when I walked down the hall to his office.

I remember it like it was yesterday.

"I'm doing your media guide bio, Pat. Anything special you want in it?" I asked.

"Nah," he said. "Put in whatever you want." And then he added the words that would not only lead off his bio that year but became his mantra forever.

"I just want us to be number one in everything."

We are striving to live and play to your standard, Pat.

It is a real high one, but that's the only kind the Broncos will ever have.

Godspeed, Mr. B.

Pat Bowlen's career as Broncos owner in photos

Remember the life of Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen through this collection of photos from moments both big and small throughout his career leading the Broncos.

Linebacker Tom Jackson, defensive back Steve Foley, owner Pat Bowlen, quarterback John Elway and other members of the Broncos make a toast with Orange Crush soda.
1 / 135

Linebacker Tom Jackson, defensive back Steve Foley, owner Pat Bowlen, quarterback John Elway and other members of the Broncos make a toast with Orange Crush soda.

Owner Pat Bowlen smiles on the sidelines.
2 / 135

Owner Pat Bowlen smiles on the sidelines.

Owner Pat Bowlen holds up the Lamar Hunt (AFC Championship) Trophy after the January 11, 1987 overtime win (23-30) in Cleveland as coach Dan Reeves, the media's interviewer Ahmad Rashad and Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt look on.
3 / 135

Owner Pat Bowlen holds up the Lamar Hunt (AFC Championship) Trophy after the January 11, 1987 overtime win (23-30) in Cleveland as coach Dan Reeves, the media's interviewer Ahmad Rashad and Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt look on.

Rod Hanna
Owner Pat Bowlen and general manager John Beake talk in August 1984.
4 / 135

Owner Pat Bowlen and general manager John Beake talk in August 1984.

Rod Hanna
Owner Pat Bowlen and running back Tony Dorsett meet with President George Bush in December 1989.
5 / 135

Owner Pat Bowlen and running back Tony Dorsett meet with President George Bush in December 1989.

Eric Lars Bakke
Georgia Frontiere, Los Angeles Rams owner, and Pat Bowlen, owner of the Denver Broncos, pose with a football and helmets of the Rams, left, and Broncos, right, during a meeting in London, April 23, 1987, where preparations are underway for the NFL's American Bowl 1987 game between their teams to be played at Wembley Stadium in London on August 9. (AP Photo/DeWitt)
6 / 135

Georgia Frontiere, Los Angeles Rams owner, and Pat Bowlen, owner of the Denver Broncos, pose with a football and helmets of the Rams, left, and Broncos, right, during a meeting in London, April 23, 1987, where preparations are underway for the NFL's American Bowl 1987 game between their teams to be played at Wembley Stadium in London on August 9. (AP Photo/DeWitt)

Coach Dan Reeves and Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen talk during a November 1985 game.
7 / 135

Coach Dan Reeves and Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen talk during a November 1985 game.

Rod Hanna
Owner Pat Bowlen smiles on the sidelines.
8 / 135

Owner Pat Bowlen smiles on the sidelines.

Owner Pat Bowlen talks with center Billy Bryan on the sideline during a September 1985 game.
9 / 135

Owner Pat Bowlen talks with center Billy Bryan on the sideline during a September 1985 game.

Denver Broncos Historical Archives
Owner Pat Bowlen and coach Dan Reeves watch the Broncos during a November 1986 game.
10 / 135

Owner Pat Bowlen and coach Dan Reeves watch the Broncos during a November 1986 game.

Rod Hanna
NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Nike CEO Phil Knight, quarterback John Elway and owner Pat Bowlen pose for a photo.
11 / 135

NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Nike CEO Phil Knight, quarterback John Elway and owner Pat Bowlen pose for a photo.

Eric Lars Bakke
A headshot of Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen.
12 / 135

A headshot of Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen.

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen shows a helmet with the team's new logo on it during a news conference at team's headquarters in Denver on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 1997, where the Broncos introduced their new logo and uniforms. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
13 / 135

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen shows a helmet with the team's new logo on it during a news conference at team's headquarters in Denver on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 1997, where the Broncos introduced their new logo and uniforms. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

Pat Bowlen watches the pregame action from the sideline against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.
14 / 135

Pat Bowlen watches the pregame action from the sideline against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 21, 1997.

Ryan McKee
John Elway talks with Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 27, 1997.
15 / 135

John Elway talks with Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen after a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 27, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Owner Pat Bowlen walks the sidelines and talks to some players during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.
16 / 135

Owner Pat Bowlen walks the sidelines and talks to some players during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Marco Martos and owner Pat Bowlen pose before an August 4, 1997 exhibition game against the Miami Dolphins in Mexico City.
17 / 135

NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Marco Martos and owner Pat Bowlen pose before an August 4, 1997 exhibition game against the Miami Dolphins in Mexico City.

Dave Cross
San Diego: John Elway and owner Pat Bowlen discuss the results of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.
18 / 135

San Diego: John Elway and owner Pat Bowlen discuss the results of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, CA on November 30, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Pittsburgh: Owner Pat Bowlen and Head Coach Mike Shanahan pose with the AFC Championship trophy after the Broncos victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 11, 1998.
19 / 135

Pittsburgh: Owner Pat Bowlen and Head Coach Mike Shanahan pose with the AFC Championship trophy after the Broncos victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 11, 1998.

Ryan McKee
John Elway holds hands with his son Jack and Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen during the post-game meeting in the locker room against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 27, 1997.
20 / 135

John Elway holds hands with his son Jack and Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen during the post-game meeting in the locker room against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 27, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Atlanta: John Daly and Pat Bowlen watch the pregame action from the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons at GA Dome in Atlanta, GA on September 28, 1997.
21 / 135

Atlanta: John Daly and Pat Bowlen watch the pregame action from the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons at GA Dome in Atlanta, GA on September 28, 1997.

Eric Lars Bakke
Pat Bowlen gives head coach Mike Shanahan a congratulatory hug after the Broncos victory over the Chiefs in a second round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on January 4, 1998.
22 / 135

Pat Bowlen gives head coach Mike Shanahan a congratulatory hug after the Broncos victory over the Chiefs in a second round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on January 4, 1998.

Eric Lars Bakke
Terrell Davis, Pat Bowlen and John Elway share the glory of their Super Bowl victory against the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.
23 / 135

Terrell Davis, Pat Bowlen and John Elway share the glory of their Super Bowl victory against the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.

Eric Lars Bakke
Owner Pat Bowlen carries off the AFC Championship trophy after the win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 11, 1998.
24 / 135

Owner Pat Bowlen carries off the AFC Championship trophy after the win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 11, 1998.

Ryan McKee
Owner Pat Bowlen shows off the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he enters the locker room beginning the post-game celebration. Media Relations Director Jim Saccomano is on the right against the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.
25 / 135

Owner Pat Bowlen shows off the Vince Lombardi Trophy as he enters the locker room beginning the post-game celebration. Media Relations Director Jim Saccomano is on the right against the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.

David Gonzales
In this June 16, 1998, file photo, President Clinton, left, and Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a ceremony at the White House where the president honored the Super Bowl XXXII champions. Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Terrell Davis is at right. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson, File)
26 / 135

In this June 16, 1998, file photo, President Clinton, left, and Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a ceremony at the White House where the president honored the Super Bowl XXXII champions. Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Terrell Davis is at right. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson, File)

GREG GIBSON
Owner Pat Bowlen hugs Media Relations Director Jim Saccomano as he enters the locker room holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the post-game celebration against the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.
27 / 135

Owner Pat Bowlen hugs Media Relations Director Jim Saccomano as he enters the locker room holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy during the post-game celebration against the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.

David Gonzales
General Manager John Beake and owner Pat Bowlen pose by the trophy in the locker room during the post-game celebration against the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.
28 / 135

General Manager John Beake and owner Pat Bowlen pose by the trophy in the locker room during the post-game celebration against the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.

David Gonzales
San Diego: Head Coach Mike Shanahan takes the Vince Lombardi Trophy from owner Pat Bowlen in the locker room during post-game celebrations against the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.
29 / 135

San Diego: Head Coach Mike Shanahan takes the Vince Lombardi Trophy from owner Pat Bowlen in the locker room during post-game celebrations against the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.

David Gonzales
Pat Bowlen addresses the crowd while holding the Lombardi trophy during the welcome back rally at Mile High Stadium after the Super Bowl win over the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.
30 / 135

Pat Bowlen addresses the crowd while holding the Lombardi trophy during the welcome back rally at Mile High Stadium after the Super Bowl win over the Green Bay Packers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on January 25, 1998.

Ryan McKee
Owners Pat Bowlen (Broncos) and Jerry Jones (Cowboys) exchange greetings after the Broncos defeated the Cowboys 42-23 against the Dallas Cowboys at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 13, 1998.
31 / 135

Owners Pat Bowlen (Broncos) and Jerry Jones (Cowboys) exchange greetings after the Broncos defeated the Cowboys 42-23 against the Dallas Cowboys at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 13, 1998.

David Gonzales
Pat Bowlen, left, owner of the Denver Broncos holds the Lombardi Trophy as he talks with Fox Football analyst Terry Bradshaw at the conclusion of Super Bowl XXXIII Jan. 31, 1999, at Pro Player Stadium in Miami. The Denver Broncos defeated the Atlanta Falcons by 34–19. (Allen Kee via AP)
32 / 135

Pat Bowlen, left, owner of the Denver Broncos holds the Lombardi Trophy as he talks with Fox Football analyst Terry Bradshaw at the conclusion of Super Bowl XXXIII Jan. 31, 1999, at Pro Player Stadium in Miami. The Denver Broncos defeated the Atlanta Falcons by 34–19. (Allen Kee via AP)

Allen Kee
Pat Bowlen joins the team in prayer after the game against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 8, 1998.
33 / 135

Pat Bowlen joins the team in prayer after the game against the San Diego Chargers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 8, 1998.

Eric Lars Bakke
Floyd Little, Pat Bowlen and Billy Thompson met in the locker room following the Broncos victory over the Seahawks against the Seattle Seahawks at Kingdome in Seattle, WA on October 11, 1998.
34 / 135

Floyd Little, Pat Bowlen and Billy Thompson met in the locker room following the Broncos victory over the Seahawks against the Seattle Seahawks at Kingdome in Seattle, WA on October 11, 1998.

Eric Lars Bakke
Pat Bowlen stands with Edgar Kaiser against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 13, 1999.
35 / 135

Pat Bowlen stands with Edgar Kaiser against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 13, 1999.

Rich Clarkson
Pat Bowlen signs an autograph for a Broncos fan in Kansas City before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1998.
36 / 135

Pat Bowlen signs an autograph for a Broncos fan in Kansas City before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1998.

Eric Lars Bakke
Neil Smith and Pat Bowlen congratulate one another after the Broncos' victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1998.
37 / 135

Neil Smith and Pat Bowlen congratulate one another after the Broncos' victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1998.

Eric Lars Bakke
John Elway talks with Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen (left) along the sidelines against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA on September 20, 1998.
38 / 135

John Elway talks with Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen (left) along the sidelines against the Oakland Raiders at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, CA on September 20, 1998.

Eric Lars Bakke
Pat Bowlen with his son, Pat Jr., in the locker room after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1998.
39 / 135

Pat Bowlen with his son, Pat Jr., in the locker room after a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO on November 16, 1998.

Eric Lars Bakke
John Elway is greeted by Pat Bowlen after the Broncos' victory over the Jets against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 17, 1999.
40 / 135

John Elway is greeted by Pat Bowlen after the Broncos' victory over the Jets against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 17, 1999.

Ryan McKee
Pat Bowlen hoists another AFC Championship trophy up for the fans at Mile High to see against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 17, 1999.
41 / 135

Pat Bowlen hoists another AFC Championship trophy up for the fans at Mile High to see against the New York Jets at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 17, 1999.

Eric Lars Bakke
The Denver Broncos win the AFC title January 1998. On the victory stand: Don Shula (left to right), team president Pat Bowlen; Greg Gumbel and coach Mike Shanahan. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)
42 / 135

The Denver Broncos win the AFC title January 1998. On the victory stand: Don Shula (left to right), team president Pat Bowlen; Greg Gumbel and coach Mike Shanahan. (AP Photo / Al Messerschmidt)

Al Messerschmidt Archive
Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen (right) meets with Falcons general manager Harold Richardson against the Atlanta Falcons at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL on January 31, 1999.
43 / 135

Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen (right) meets with Falcons general manager Harold Richardson against the Atlanta Falcons at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL on January 31, 1999.

Eric Lars Bakke
Pat Bowlen meets with friends, including future NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, before the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL on January 31, 1999.
44 / 135

Pat Bowlen meets with friends, including future NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, before the start of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL on January 31, 1999.

Eric Lars Bakke
John Elway gets a hug from Pat Bowlen against the Atlanta Falcons at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL on January 31, 1999.
45 / 135

John Elway gets a hug from Pat Bowlen against the Atlanta Falcons at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL on January 31, 1999.

Eric Lars Bakke
Pat Bowlen holds his second consecutive Super Bowl Trophy against the Atlanta Falcons at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL on January 31, 1999.
46 / 135

Pat Bowlen holds his second consecutive Super Bowl Trophy against the Atlanta Falcons at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL on January 31, 1999.

Rich Clarkson
Pat Bowlen raises his fist in a victory celebration after the Broncos' win over the Atlanta Falcons at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL on January 31, 1999.
47 / 135

Pat Bowlen raises his fist in a victory celebration after the Broncos' win over the Atlanta Falcons at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL on January 31, 1999.

Eric Lars Bakke
Pat Bowlen enters the locker room with his second consecutive Super Bowl trophy against the Atlanta Falcons at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL on January 31, 1999.
48 / 135

Pat Bowlen enters the locker room with his second consecutive Super Bowl trophy against the Atlanta Falcons at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL on January 31, 1999.

David Gonzales
Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen holds the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy over his head and his wife, Annabel, right, waves, as they ride a fire truck through downtown Denver in a victory parade on Monday, Feb. 1, 1999. The Broncos returned to Denver Monday after winning Super Bowl XXXIII. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
49 / 135

Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen holds the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy over his head and his wife, Annabel, right, waves, as they ride a fire truck through downtown Denver in a victory parade on Monday, Feb. 1, 1999. The Broncos returned to Denver Monday after winning Super Bowl XXXIII. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

ED ANDRIESKI
An estimated 350,000 fans turned out in downtown Denver and then on to City Hall to catch a glimpse of their back-to-back World Champion Broncos. Pat Bowlen displays his gift from Mayor Webb.
50 / 135

An estimated 350,000 fans turned out in downtown Denver and then on to City Hall to catch a glimpse of their back-to-back World Champion Broncos. Pat Bowlen displays his gift from Mayor Webb.

Ryan McKee
The players and coaches of the Denver Broncos were presented their second consecutive Super Bowl rings during a ceremony held at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. Here, Pat Bowlen stands on stage with some players who are giving him an autographed commemorative football.
51 / 135

The players and coaches of the Denver Broncos were presented their second consecutive Super Bowl rings during a ceremony held at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. Here, Pat Bowlen stands on stage with some players who are giving him an autographed commemorative football.

Ryan McKee
The players and coaches of the Denver Broncos were presented their second consecutive Super Bowl rings during a ceremony held at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. Here, team owner Pat Bowlen receives a commemorative football from Ray Crockett (right) and other players.
52 / 135

The players and coaches of the Denver Broncos were presented their second consecutive Super Bowl rings during a ceremony held at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. Here, team owner Pat Bowlen receives a commemorative football from Ray Crockett (right) and other players.

Ryan McKee
The players and coaches of the Denver Broncos were presented their second consecutive Super Bowl rings during a ceremony held at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. Here, Pat Bowlen runs down an aisle carrying a commemorative football he received from the players.
53 / 135

The players and coaches of the Denver Broncos were presented their second consecutive Super Bowl rings during a ceremony held at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. Here, Pat Bowlen runs down an aisle carrying a commemorative football he received from the players.

Ryan McKee
The Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji, accompanied by an extensive entourage, visits the Broncos' headquarters, meeting with Pat Bowlen, alumni players and staff during his brief stop in Denver.
54 / 135

The Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji, accompanied by an extensive entourage, visits the Broncos' headquarters, meeting with Pat Bowlen, alumni players and staff during his brief stop in Denver.

David Gonzales
The Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji, accompanied by an extensive entourage, visits the Broncos' headquarters, meeting with Pat Bowlen, alumni players and staff during his brief stop in Denver.
55 / 135

The Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji, accompanied by an extensive entourage, visits the Broncos' headquarters, meeting with Pat Bowlen, alumni players and staff during his brief stop in Denver.

David Gonzales
Owner Pat Bowlen meets with Terrell Davis' mom along the sidelines during the pre-game drills against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 24, 2000.
56 / 135

Owner Pat Bowlen meets with Terrell Davis' mom along the sidelines during the pre-game drills against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on September 24, 2000.

Jamie Schwaberow
Pat Bowlen (right) chats with Steve Antonopolous (left) during the pregame drills against the St. Louis Rams at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 8, 2002.
57 / 135

Pat Bowlen (right) chats with Steve Antonopolous (left) during the pregame drills against the St. Louis Rams at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 8, 2002.

Jamie Schwaberow
Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen talks about running back Terrell Davis before introducing him at a news conference at the team's headquarters in Denver on Tuesday, August 20, 2002. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
58 / 135

Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen talks about running back Terrell Davis before introducing him at a news conference at the team's headquarters in Denver on Tuesday, August 20, 2002. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

ED ANDRIESKI
Owner Pat Bowlen watches his team during the pregame drills against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 13, 2000.
59 / 135

Owner Pat Bowlen watches his team during the pregame drills against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 13, 2000.

Ryan McKee
Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen hugs Shannon Sharpe during halftime ceremony.
60 / 135

Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen hugs Shannon Sharpe during halftime ceremony.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos President and CEO Pat Bowlen talks with Falcons Owner and CEO Arthur Blank on the sidelines before the game against the Atlanta Falcons November 16, 2008 at the Georgia Dome.
61 / 135

Denver Broncos President and CEO Pat Bowlen talks with Falcons Owner and CEO Arthur Blank on the sidelines before the game against the Atlanta Falcons November 16, 2008 at the Georgia Dome.

Eric Lars Bakke
Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen meets with then-mayor of Denver, John Hickenlooper.
62 / 135

Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen meets with then-mayor of Denver, John Hickenlooper.

Pete Eklund
Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Gary Zimmerman, left, stands next to his bronze bust with Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Broncos quarterback, Hall of Famer John Elway, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2008 in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
63 / 135

Former Denver Broncos offensive tackle Gary Zimmerman, left, stands next to his bronze bust with Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and former Broncos quarterback, Hall of Famer John Elway, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2008 in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

MrB-36655
64 / 135
Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen walks off the field at a 2007 game.
65 / 135

Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen walks off the field at a 2007 game.

Pete Eklund
Pat Bowlen chats with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones against the Dallas Cowboys in Irving, TX on August 11, 2001.
66 / 135

Pat Bowlen chats with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones against the Dallas Cowboys in Irving, TX on August 11, 2001.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen, left, welcomes Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak as the Texans take the field for warmup prior to Sunday night's exhibition game in Denver on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2006. Kubiak was a backup quarterback and then offensive coordinator for the Broncos for more than 20 years. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)
67 / 135

Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen, left, welcomes Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak as the Texans take the field for warmup prior to Sunday night's exhibition game in Denver on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2006. Kubiak was a backup quarterback and then offensive coordinator for the Broncos for more than 20 years. (AP Photo/Ed Andrieski)

JACK DEMPSEY
The Denver Broncos held a ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the new Boys and Girls Club in northeast Denver. Several players were on hand, including Rod Smith, Ian Gold, and Deltha O' Neal, along with Pat Bowlen, Miles, and the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders to help with the celebration.
68 / 135

The Denver Broncos held a ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the new Boys and Girls Club in northeast Denver. Several players were on hand, including Rod Smith, Ian Gold, and Deltha O' Neal, along with Pat Bowlen, Miles, and the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders to help with the celebration.

PHOTO:: Brett Wilhelm
Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen speaks about Terrell Davis during ceremonies for Davis's induction into the Ring of Fame at Invesco Field at Mile High.
69 / 135

Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen speaks about Terrell Davis during ceremonies for Davis's induction into the Ring of Fame at Invesco Field at Mile High.

© Eric Lars Bakke
Mike Anderson is congratulated by Pat Bowlen in the locker room after setting a rookie single game rushing record against the Saints against the New Orleans Saints at Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, LA on December 3, 2000.
70 / 135

Mike Anderson is congratulated by Pat Bowlen in the locker room after setting a rookie single game rushing record against the Saints against the New Orleans Saints at Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, LA on December 3, 2000.

Eric Lars Bakke
Pat Bowlen greets former Bronco Steve Atwater along the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens at PSINet Stadium in Baltimore, MD on December 31, 2000.
71 / 135

Pat Bowlen greets former Bronco Steve Atwater along the sidelines against the Baltimore Ravens at PSINet Stadium in Baltimore, MD on December 31, 2000.

Eric Lars Bakke
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen addresses the fans at the opening ceremony for the new Invesco Field against the New York Giants at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 10, 2001.
72 / 135

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen addresses the fans at the opening ceremony for the new Invesco Field against the New York Giants at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 10, 2001.

Jamie Schwaberow
Various season ticket holders were invited to a special ceremony to celebrate the last beam being installed in the Broncos new stadium against the San Francisco 49ers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 23, 2000.
73 / 135

Various season ticket holders were invited to a special ceremony to celebrate the last beam being installed in the Broncos new stadium against the San Francisco 49ers at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on December 23, 2000.

Brett Wilhelm
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen chats with Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt against the Kansas City Chiefs at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on December 7, 2003.
74 / 135

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen chats with Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt against the Kansas City Chiefs at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on December 7, 2003.

PHOTO:: Eric Lars Bakke
Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen announces the Hall of Fame banner which will reside next to the name of Gary Zimmerman, a member of the 1998 Super Bowl team and Ring of Fame at Invesco Field October 5, 2008
75 / 135

Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen announces the Hall of Fame banner which will reside next to the name of Gary Zimmerman, a member of the 1998 Super Bowl team and Ring of Fame at Invesco Field October 5, 2008

Eric Lars Bakke
Folder3
76 / 135

Folder3

Erik Amerman
Pat Bowlen, President and Chief Executive Officer,left joins Houston Texans owner Bob McNair on the field prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium August 9, 2008
77 / 135

Pat Bowlen, President and Chief Executive Officer,left joins Houston Texans owner Bob McNair on the field prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium August 9, 2008

© Eric Lars Bakke
Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen watches his team warm up before a Dec. 22, 2002, game against the Oakland Raiders.
78 / 135

Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen watches his team warm up before a Dec. 22, 2002, game against the Oakland Raiders.

Rich Clarkson
Denver Broncos Training Camp July 26, 2008
79 / 135

Denver Broncos Training Camp July 26, 2008

Eric Lars Bakke
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen congratulates Deltha O'Neal on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome in Seattle, WA on November 26, 2000.
80 / 135

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen congratulates Deltha O'Neal on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome in Seattle, WA on November 26, 2000.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos President and CEO Pat Bowlen chats with Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, right, and son Cal prior to the game at Reliant Stadium.
81 / 135

Denver Broncos President and CEO Pat Bowlen chats with Houston Texans owner Bob McNair, right, and son Cal prior to the game at Reliant Stadium.

© Eric Lars Bakke
Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen during a 2007 game.
82 / 135

Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen during a 2007 game.

Pete Eklund
Terrell Davis gives thanks and a hug to Pat Bowlen at the conclusion of the ceremonies for Davis's induction into the Ring of Fame at Invesco Field at Mile High.
83 / 135

Terrell Davis gives thanks and a hug to Pat Bowlen at the conclusion of the ceremonies for Davis's induction into the Ring of Fame at Invesco Field at Mile High.

© Eric Lars Bakke
Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen talks with then-governor of Colorado Bill Owens at a reception at the stadium to honor the hispanic heritage in the Denver Community.
84 / 135

Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen talks with then-governor of Colorado Bill Owens at a reception at the stadium to honor the hispanic heritage in the Denver Community.

Brett Wilhelm
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen speaks at the funeral service for cornerback Darrent Williams in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2007. Williams was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in downtown Denver on New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Nathan Hunsinger, Pool)
85 / 135

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen speaks at the funeral service for cornerback Darrent Williams in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2007. Williams was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in downtown Denver on New Year's Day. (AP Photo/Nathan Hunsinger, Pool)

Folder1
86 / 135

Folder1

Eric Lars Bakke
The Denver Broncos held a ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the new Boys and Girls Club in northeast Denver. Several players were on hand, including Rod Smith, Ian Gold, and Deltha O' Neal, along with Pat Bowlen, Miles, and the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders to help with the celebration.
87 / 135

The Denver Broncos held a ceremony to commemorate the grand opening of the new Boys and Girls Club in northeast Denver. Several players were on hand, including Rod Smith, Ian Gold, and Deltha O' Neal, along with Pat Bowlen, Miles, and the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders to help with the celebration.

PHOTO:: Brett Wilhelm
Pat Bowlen chats with a friend during the pre game drills against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on December 1, 2002.
88 / 135

Pat Bowlen chats with a friend during the pre game drills against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, CA on December 1, 2002.

Eric Lars Bakke
Pat Bowlen chats with Jim Fassel before the start of the game against the New York Giants at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 10, 2001. Fassel previously was an offensive coordinator for the Broncos from 1993-94.
89 / 135

Pat Bowlen chats with Jim Fassel before the start of the game against the New York Giants at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 10, 2001. Fassel previously was an offensive coordinator for the Broncos from 1993-94.

Eric Lars Bakke
Broncos owner Pat Bowlen signs autographs prior to a game in Seattle against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome in Seattle, WA on November 26, 2000.
90 / 135

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen signs autographs prior to a game in Seattle against the Seattle Seahawks at The Kingdome in Seattle, WA on November 26, 2000.

Eric Lars Bakke
Former Denver Broncos running back Floyd Little, center, looks on with his wife and Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen, left, during the halftime of an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010, in Denver. Little was honored for his Hall of Fame induction.(AP Photo/ Jack Dempsey )
91 / 135

Former Denver Broncos running back Floyd Little, center, looks on with his wife and Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen, left, during the halftime of an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos Sunday, Sept. 26, 2010, in Denver. Little was honored for his Hall of Fame induction.(AP Photo/ Jack Dempsey )

Jack Dempsey
Ian Gold is congratulated by Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on a job well done against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 13, 2000.
92 / 135

Ian Gold is congratulated by Broncos owner Pat Bowlen on a job well done against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 13, 2000.

Eric Lars Bakke
Dean Spanos, Chairman of the Board and President of the San Diego Chargers, talks with Pat Bowlen, Owner and CEO of the Denver Broncos, before action against the San Diego Chargers in an AFC divisional playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on January 12, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
93 / 135

Dean Spanos, Chairman of the Board and President of the San Diego Chargers, talks with Pat Bowlen, Owner and CEO of the Denver Broncos, before action against the San Diego Chargers in an AFC divisional playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on January 12, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos owner and CEO Pat Bowlen with president Joe Ellis (L) and executive vice president John Elway (R) before action against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on January 19, 2014.
94 / 135

Denver Broncos owner and CEO Pat Bowlen with president Joe Ellis (L) and executive vice president John Elway (R) before action against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on January 19, 2014.

Ben Hays
Interim Head Coach Jack Del Rio presents owner and CEO Pat Bowlen a game ball for his 300th win as an owner after Denver defeated the San Diego Chargers 28-20 in the NFL game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego,CA November 10, 2013.
95 / 135

Interim Head Coach Jack Del Rio presents owner and CEO Pat Bowlen a game ball for his 300th win as an owner after Denver defeated the San Diego Chargers 28-20 in the NFL game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego,CA November 10, 2013.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos owner and CEO Pat Bowlen with his construction helmet at the site of the field house groundbreaking at the Denver Broncos Dove Valley facility November 19, 2013 in Englewood,CO.
96 / 135

Denver Broncos owner and CEO Pat Bowlen with his construction helmet at the site of the field house groundbreaking at the Denver Broncos Dove Valley facility November 19, 2013 in Englewood,CO.

Eric Lars Bakke
Broncos Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen and wife Annabel prior to ceremonies where Bowlen received the Mizel Institute's 2013 Community Enrichment Award on May 22, 2013, in front of more than 2,000 guests, including Broncos Hall of Famers.
97 / 135

Broncos Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen and wife Annabel prior to ceremonies where Bowlen received the Mizel Institute's 2013 Community Enrichment Award on May 22, 2013, in front of more than 2,000 guests, including Broncos Hall of Famers.

Eric Lars Bakke
Raiders owner Al Davis and Pat Bowlen share a laugh before the start of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 22, 1998.
98 / 135

Raiders owner Al Davis and Pat Bowlen share a laugh before the start of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on November 22, 1998.

Eric Lars Bakke
First round pick Sylvester Williams is greeted by Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen at the Dove Valley facility April 26, 2013 in Englewood,CO.
99 / 135

First round pick Sylvester Williams is greeted by Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen at the Dove Valley facility April 26, 2013 in Englewood,CO.

Eric Bakke
Newly acquired free agent Louis Vasquez , right, has a conversation with Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen after Vasquez signed his new contract on March 14, 2013
100 / 135

Newly acquired free agent Louis Vasquez , right, has a conversation with Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen after Vasquez signed his new contract on March 14, 2013

Eric Bakke
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, left, talks with San Diego Chargers owner Dean Spanos before the start of an NFL football game between their two teams, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
101 / 135

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, left, talks with San Diego Chargers owner Dean Spanos before the start of an NFL football game between their two teams, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2013, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway,left, and Owner Pat Bowlen watch drills on the sidelines prior to action against the Buffalo Bills in the NFL game August 18, 2011 at Invesco Field in Denver,CO.
102 / 135

Denver Broncos Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway,left, and Owner Pat Bowlen watch drills on the sidelines prior to action against the Buffalo Bills in the NFL game August 18, 2011 at Invesco Field in Denver,CO.

Eric Lars Bakke
Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen with former player and community development staff member Billy Thompson prior to action against the San Diego Chargers in the NFL game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego,CA November 10, 2013.
103 / 135

Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen with former player and community development staff member Billy Thompson prior to action against the San Diego Chargers in the NFL game at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego,CA November 10, 2013.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos owner and CEO Pat Bowlen meets with Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Laurie before the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on September 29, 2013.
104 / 135

Denver Broncos owner and CEO Pat Bowlen meets with Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeff Laurie before the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on September 29, 2013.

Ben Hays
Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen and former Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith walk onto the field for a Ring of Fame ceremony during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
105 / 135

Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen and former Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith walk onto the field for a Ring of Fame ceremony during an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 23, 2012, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on October 27, 2013.
106 / 135

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on October 27, 2013.

Ben Hays
Jason Elam, left, holds up a jersey with Pat Bowlen, owner of the Denver Broncos football team, in Englewood, Colo., on Wednesday, March 31, 2010. Elam kicked field goals and extra points for 17 years in the NFL, the last two years with the Atlanta Falcons. Elam retired Wednesday as a Bronco. Nearly four months after being waived by the Falcons, Elam signed a one-day contract with Denver and retired. The Broncos drafted him in the third round in 1993. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
107 / 135

Jason Elam, left, holds up a jersey with Pat Bowlen, owner of the Denver Broncos football team, in Englewood, Colo., on Wednesday, March 31, 2010. Elam kicked field goals and extra points for 17 years in the NFL, the last two years with the Atlanta Falcons. Elam retired Wednesday as a Bronco. Nearly four months after being waived by the Falcons, Elam signed a one-day contract with Denver and retired. The Broncos drafted him in the third round in 1993. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen shakes former Denver Broncos Rod Smith's hand during the Ring of Fame ceremony at halftime against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field in Denver Colorado on September 23, 2012. (Photo credit: Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)
108 / 135

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen shakes former Denver Broncos Rod Smith's hand during the Ring of Fame ceremony at halftime against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field in Denver Colorado on September 23, 2012. (Photo credit: Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos)

Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen, left and Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway on the sidelines before the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49er's at Candlestick Park in San Francisco August 8, 2013.
109 / 135

Denver Broncos Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen, left and Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway on the sidelines before the NFL game between the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49er's at Candlestick Park in San Francisco August 8, 2013.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos President and CEO Pat Bowlen greets 2010 first-round pick Demaryius Thomas on his arrival at Dove Valley headquarters in Englewood,CO April 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Eric Bakke)
110 / 135

Denver Broncos President and CEO Pat Bowlen greets 2010 first-round pick Demaryius Thomas on his arrival at Dove Valley headquarters in Englewood,CO April 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Eric Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Head Coach John Fox and Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen have a good laugh at Denver Broncos training camp August 17, 2011.
111 / 135

Head Coach John Fox and Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen have a good laugh at Denver Broncos training camp August 17, 2011.

Eric Lars Bakke
Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen greets 2011 first-round pick Von Miller prior to Miller's press conference at the Denver Broncos Dove Valley facility in Englewood,CO April 29, 2011.
112 / 135

Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen greets 2011 first-round pick Von Miller prior to Miller's press conference at the Denver Broncos Dove Valley facility in Englewood,CO April 29, 2011.

Eric Bakke
New Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, center, signs his contract with team owner Pat Bowlen in attendance at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo., on Tuesday, March 20, 2012.
113 / 135

New Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, center, signs his contract with team owner Pat Bowlen in attendance at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo., on Tuesday, March 20, 2012.

Eric Lars Bakke
New Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, left, gets a congratulatory hug from team owner Pat Bowlen after signing his contract at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo., on Tuesday, March 20, 2012.
114 / 135

New Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, left, gets a congratulatory hug from team owner Pat Bowlen after signing his contract at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo., on Tuesday, March 20, 2012.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen,right, shakes Peyton Manning's hand after introducing Peyton Manning as the team's newsl quarterback at a news conference at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo., on Tuesday, March 20, 2012.
115 / 135

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen,right, shakes Peyton Manning's hand after introducing Peyton Manning as the team's newsl quarterback at a news conference at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo., on Tuesday, March 20, 2012.

Eric Lars Bakke
Draft pick Tim Tebow is greeted by President and CEO Pat Bowlen after Tebow arrives at Dove Valley headquarters in Englewood,CO April 23, 2010.
116 / 135

Draft pick Tim Tebow is greeted by President and CEO Pat Bowlen after Tebow arrives at Dove Valley headquarters in Englewood,CO April 23, 2010.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen,left, and Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway,right, pose with Peyton Manning as he shows off his newsl jersey during a press conference at the Dove Valley facility March 20, 2012.
117 / 135

Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen,left, and Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway,right, pose with Peyton Manning as he shows off his newsl jersey during a press conference at the Dove Valley facility March 20, 2012.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, right, listens along with team owner Pat Bowlen, center, and Head Coach John Fox, left, to remarks by Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway during a news conference March 20, 2012.
118 / 135

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, right, listens along with team owner Pat Bowlen, center, and Head Coach John Fox, left, to remarks by Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway during a news conference March 20, 2012.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos CEO Pat Bowlen ,right, shakes the hand of John Elway after introducing him to the media as his newly appointed Executive Vice President of Football operations at the Dove Valley Complex in Englewood,CO. January 5, 2011
119 / 135

Denver Broncos CEO Pat Bowlen ,right, shakes the hand of John Elway after introducing him to the media as his newly appointed Executive Vice President of Football operations at the Dove Valley Complex in Englewood,CO. January 5, 2011

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos new Head Coach John Fox, right enjoys a laugh with Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway, left, and CEO Pat Bowlen during Fox's press conference January 14, 2011 being introduced to the media at Dove Valley headquarters in Englewood,CO.
120 / 135

Denver Broncos new Head Coach John Fox, right enjoys a laugh with Executive Vice President of Football Operations John Elway, left, and CEO Pat Bowlen during Fox's press conference January 14, 2011 being introduced to the media at Dove Valley headquarters in Englewood,CO.

Eric Bakke
Newly acquired free agent Wes Welker is greeted by Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen after he arrived at the Denver Broncos Dove Valley facility March 14, 2013.
121 / 135

Newly acquired free agent Wes Welker is greeted by Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen after he arrived at the Denver Broncos Dove Valley facility March 14, 2013.

Eric Bakke
Broncos Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen surrounded by wife Annabel and former Broncos Floyd Little,Gary Zimmerman, Shannon Sharpe and John Elway after Bowlen received the Mizel Institute's 2013 Community Enrichment Award on May 22, 2013.
122 / 135

Broncos Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen surrounded by wife Annabel and former Broncos Floyd Little,Gary Zimmerman, Shannon Sharpe and John Elway after Bowlen received the Mizel Institute's 2013 Community Enrichment Award on May 22, 2013.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
123 / 135

Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Jack Dempsey
Denver Broncos Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen acknowledges the crowd celebrating his 300th win as an owner prior to action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on November 17, 2013.
124 / 135

Denver Broncos Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen acknowledges the crowd celebrating his 300th win as an owner prior to action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on November 17, 2013.

Ben Hays
Denver Broncos Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen acknowledges the crowd celebrating his 300th win as an owner prior to action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on November 17, 2013.
125 / 135

Denver Broncos Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen acknowledges the crowd celebrating his 300th win as an owner prior to action against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on November 17, 2013.

Ben Hays
Denver Broncos owner and CEO Pat Bowlen with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the AFC Championship playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on January 19, 2014.
126 / 135

Denver Broncos owner and CEO Pat Bowlen with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft before the AFC Championship playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on January 19, 2014.

Ben Hays
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) shakes hands with Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen after action against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on January 19, 2014.
127 / 135

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) shakes hands with Owner and CEO Pat Bowlen after action against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on January 19, 2014.

Ben Hays
John Elway holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy and Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen talks with CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz after the AFC Championship playoff game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014 in Denver. The Broncos won the game, 26-16. (AP Photo/Ric Tapia)
128 / 135

John Elway holds up the Lamar Hunt Trophy and Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen talks with CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz after the AFC Championship playoff game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014 in Denver. The Broncos won the game, 26-16. (AP Photo/Ric Tapia)

Ric Tapia
Owner Pat Bowlen holds the Lamar Hunt ARC Championship Trophy and salutes fans after Denver defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on January 19, 2014.
129 / 135

Owner Pat Bowlen holds the Lamar Hunt ARC Championship Trophy and salutes fans after Denver defeated the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship playoff NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO on January 19, 2014.

Trevor Brown
Denver Broncos practice at the New York Jets facility Florham Park NJ January 27, 2014.
130 / 135

Denver Broncos practice at the New York Jets facility Florham Park NJ January 27, 2014.

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos owner and CEO Pat Bowlen greets Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen before Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ February 2, 2014.
131 / 135

Denver Broncos owner and CEO Pat Bowlen greets Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen before Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ February 2, 2014.

Ben Hays
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning talks with CEO & Owner Pat Bowlen during the team photo at Dove Valley headquarters on October 4, 2014.
132 / 135

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning talks with CEO & Owner Pat Bowlen during the team photo at Dove Valley headquarters on October 4, 2014.

Bowlen family during the induction of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen into the Ring of Fame October 30, 2015 at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
133 / 135

Bowlen family during the induction of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen into the Ring of Fame October 30, 2015 at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak and Executive Vice President of Football Operations/ General Manager John Elway during the induction of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen into the Ring of Fame October 30, 2015 at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)
134 / 135

Denver Broncos Head Coach Gary Kubiak and Executive Vice President of Football Operations/ General Manager John Elway during the induction of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen into the Ring of Fame October 30, 2015 at Sports Authority Field in Denver,CO. (Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/ Denver Broncos)

Eric Lars Bakke
Silhouetted statue of Denver Broncos owner and CEO Pat Bowlen before action against the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, December 28, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.
135 / 135

Silhouetted statue of Denver Broncos owner and CEO Pat Bowlen before action against the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, December 28, 2015. Photo by Ben Hays.

Ben Hays
