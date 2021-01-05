Denver Broncos | News

Sacco Sez: Elway's decision to step back and up a deserving and great one

Jan 05, 2021 at 02:57 PM
Jim Saccomano
210105_sacco2

This week in Denver Broncos history is marked by the blockbuster decision by President of Football Operations and General Manager John Elway to step back and up, and to hire a new general manager to make all the football personnel decisions.

A great move, in a lifetime of great moves, by Elway.

Over my 43 years with the Broncos and 46 overall in pro sports, I have watched the workload grow exponentially, and the number of people doing the work as well.

The business of the National Football League is now seven days a week, 365 days a year.

There is nothing like the Broncos family, and no one has been more loyal to this brand and city than Elway, but ...

This week, Elway's seventh grandchild was born. Frankly, that is a way bigger deal than anything else, and he deserves to spend time with those grandkids. If not now, when?

Elway is as passionate about his work as anyone I have ever known. He knows the score, and he keeps score. You think you don't like to lose? Try it from Elway's perspective.

So the only way out is to come close to getting out, which is what he has done.

And he is not the first, by the way.

Ozzie Newsome, a Hall of Fame tight end who became a general manager for the Ravens, also stepped back and up into a fuller view of the big picture when in 2018 he relinquished his GM role and became an executive vice president in Baltimore's player personnel department.

The Big Picture is the one I want John Elway to watch. He absolutely should be at the highest level watching over the Broncos' football family.

And speaking of family, the Broncos have been the second family (sometimes the first), the other family, for guys like us.

As player and general manager, John has put in 26 years (and counting) with the Broncos. Only Pat Bowlen, Director of Sports Medicine Steve Antonopulos and myself have put in more time.

Speaking for myself, I can only work hard and be loyal and faithful and true. Getting to work for Pat Bowlen and with John Elway is a bonus of the highest order.

John has defined our careers, and he absolutely gets to call his own shot now. And those few critics who say that a new general manager cannot function within Elway's shadow are absolutely wrong.

I have known John for 38 years, and his integrity cannot be questioned. He is a man of his word, period.

If he says he will do something, or not do something (like butt into the personnel decisions of his new general manager), he will do it.

Not only is he John Elway, but I hasten to add that he is the son of Jack Elway. Jack was the straightest shooter ever and imparted every significant value of quality into his son.

This new move lets him focus on the Broncos football family at the highest level.

And not to drift too far, but speaking of family, Matt Russell has opted to retire. Russell tied the two families together when he said, "John and Joe, by the grace of their good hearts, allowed me to save my career. And in doing so I saved my family. And I'm at the point where they deserve to have me around and I want to be there for them."

Those are courageous words reflective of a courageous act.

The Broncos are family, and I shall be forever grateful and honored that Elway has been part of ours.

Elway could have moved anywhere upon retirement. But he stayed here.

When Pat called, John responded.

He has served the Broncos in both sides of the player-executive coin, and is the only Hall of Fame quarterback to lead his team to Super Bowl championships as a player (two) as well as in the role of general manager (Super Bowl 50).

This is a great move. Don't worry a bit how John will handle it. He has always been and is true to his word, to himself, and to the Denver Broncos.

We all know our recent record. It burns no one more than John Elway.

A new era of Broncos greatness is closer than it seems.

Related Content

news

'It has been a sprint': Broncos display record $100 million in upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High ahead of 2023 season

"We knew we had to make a meaningful impact, and I think we did," Broncos President Damani Leech said.
news

Mile High Morning: Yahoo Sports picks WR Marvin Mims Jr. as a fantasy sleeper to draft

Mims' progress in training camp has impressed coaches and could merit fantasy football consideration.
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver's defense focused on starting fast

"[It's about] building a mindset of being dominant from the start and not waiting to be dominant," Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph said.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy leaves practice with hamstring injury, to undergo MRI

Head Coach Sean Payton said he hoped Jeudy's injury was "not anything long term."
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos' rushing attack selected as one of eight units to watch in 2023

The Athletic chose Denver's ground game as a unit that could continue its 2022 momentum.
news

'It's one heck of an honor': Randy Gradishar proud to represent 'Orange Crush' defense as Pro Football Hall of Fame Senior finalist

While Gradishar's significant jump toward being enshrined in Canton honored his individual accomplishments, it was also the long-awaited recognition of Denver's famed Orange Crush defense.
news

'The key is making the corrections': Broncos focused on improvement following first joint practice with Rams

The Broncos' ongoing joint practices against the Rams may be less about how Denver starts and more about how the team finishes.
news

Broncos sign DT Tomasi Laulile

The Broncos have added to their defensive line.
news

Randy Gradishar named a Senior finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

One of the greatest defenders in Broncos history is one step away from being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
news

Mile High Morning: Sean Payton details why it was important for the Broncos to include alumni at practice

Head Coach Sean Payton referred to the Broncos' past and present players as "the lifeblood of your program."
news

Broncos Notebook: Competition continues for roster spots ahead of joint practices

"There's still some competition in positions that are undecided," Head Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday. "I think this week will be important for some of those spots."

news

RB Jaleel McLaughlin recounts impactful meeting that convinced him to join Broncos

McLaughlin has made the most of his opportunity as an undrafted free agent, scoring three touchdowns in the preseason.
Advertising