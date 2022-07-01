Sacco Sez: A Hall of Fame honor

Gibbs, who achieved great success with the Broncos, among several other teams, had a dozen family members present and it was great to speak to them.

From my perspective of 36 full years with the Broncos and having been a consultant for nine more, so many faces were familiar. With having worked and attended 988 pro games, the faces and names were a blur.

As incredible as it is to have worked for the Broncos since 1978, this was a huge room full of people I have known that long.

Individual stories?

Yes, several for everyone honored, and many more for Hall members and representatives.

I want to give special thanks to my wife JoAnn, who actually arranged for several of my closest friends to attend without telling me.

She is the first one to thank, always.

Our daughter and son and grandchildren came, creating a memory that will never leave me, and so did cousins and lifelong friends too many to mention.

I want to thank dear personal friend Mike Ornstein, former Hall president David Baker, as well as current president Jim Porter, vital Hall employees Saleem Choudhry, Joe Horrigan and George Veras.

Have I left anyone off?

Yes, but I am thankful to all.

And special thanks to every player, coach and media member who created opportunities and challenges daily.

Each moment was one in which one could prove himself and his worth, all over again.

I have received so many calls, text messages, Twitter and Facebook messages, and I say thank you to every one.