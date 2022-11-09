S Kareem Jackson named a team captain for Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —As the Broncos approach the second half of their season, they've added a new defensive captain.

Safety Kareem Jackson will join Justin Simmons, Russell Wilson, Courtland Sutton and Brandon McManus as part of the team's leadership core.

"He's a guy that's played a lot of games, been around this league for a long time," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said. "I personally have so much respect for him — our team does [too]. He's one of the leaders of our team. He'll be [a] full-time captain for the defense moving forward."

Jackson was previously a captain in 2021 and is one of the longest-tenured Broncos. He also has more years of NFL experience than any player on the Broncos' roster.

The Broncos lost one of their captains when they traded Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins at the trade deadline.

Hackett said Jackson received a high number of votes earlier in the year when the team voted on its season-long captains.