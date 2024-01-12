Denver Broncos | News

S Justin Simmons, KR Marvin Mims Jr. named AP second-team All-Pros

Jan 12, 2024
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A pair of Broncos have received league-wide recognition.

Eighth-year veteran Justin Simmons and rookie Marvin Mims Jr. were selected as Associated Press second-team All-Pros, the AP announced Friday.

The Broncos did not have any first-team All-Pro selections.

Simmons was selected as a second-team All-Pro safety alongside Atlanta's Jessie Bates III. Simmons has now earned four second-team All-Pro selections during his career. Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton and Tampa Bay's Antoine Winfield Jr. were named first-team All-Pro safeties.

The Boston College product is the only NFL player with at least three interceptions in each of the last six seasons, and he was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week following the Broncos' upset win over the Chiefs in Week 8.

Mims was selected as the second-team kick returner. Green Bay's Keisean Nixon was selected as the first-team kick returner, while New Orleans' Rashid Shaheed and the Chargers' Derius Davis were chosen as the first- and second-team punt returners, respectively.

Mims also received the fourth-most votes at punt returner.

The rookie returned a kickoff for a touchdown against the Dolphins in Week 3, and his 26.5 yards per kick return ranked first among players with at least 15 attempts during the season.

Both Simmons and Mims were also previously announced as Pro Bowl starters.

The Broncos' third Pro Bowler, Pat Surtain II, did not earn AP All-Pro honors after being named a first-team All-Pro in 2022. Dallas' DaRon Bland and the New York Jets' Sauce Gardner were first-team AP All-Pro selections at cornerback, while Chicago's Jaylon Johnson and San Francisco's Charvarius Ward were second-team selections. Surtain was chosen as an NFLPA All-Pro earlier in the week.

Surtain was among the nine other Broncos to receive All-Pro votes. He finished seventh among cornerbacks in the voting. Fullback Michael Burton (fourth), wide receiver Courtland Sutton (T-14th), tackle Garett Bolles (eighth), guard Quinn Meinerz (T-fourth), inside linebacker Alex Singleton (T-18th), slot cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (T-ninth), punter Riley Dixon (T-ninth) and long snapper Mitchell Fraboni (third) also received votes.

