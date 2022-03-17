Russell Wilson not shying away from Broncos' quarterback legacy, details Peyton Manning's impact on his route to Denver

Wilson relied on Manning once more as he made his decision to waive his no-trade clause for the Broncos. Manning answered questions about the city and local schools, but he also shared with Wilson what he learned during his time with the organization.

"The biggest thing was that this is a winning organization," Wilson said of his conversations with Manning. "That was the biggest thing. I want to win. Obviously we know that from the outside perspective, but when you're internal and living it every day as a quarterback and you have this look to every day and people to lead you, you want to make sure [of] that question — and without a doubt. He loves it here and still lives here today. … I [also] asked him about the players. Once this thing was real, just over the past couple of days, I've kind of gotten to know that he really believes in these guys."

A decade after Manning made his decision, Wilson will now look to settle in with a new organization. And though Wilson said he believes great players must be highly consistent, they must also be experts at making adjustments. In Denver, Wilson will look to adjust to his new reality — one that he hopes is full of high-level play.

When Manning was in Denver, his 2013 season was perhaps the finest of his career. He earned MVP honors as he threw an NFL-record 55 touchdown passes and also set a single-season yardage mark. Wilson, 33, believes his peak could be ahead of him, as well.

"I think some of the best quarterbacks of all time, their best years are that 30-to-40 range, -to-[40]-plus range," Wilson said. "As you can obviously see with Tom [Brady] coming back and Drew [Brees] with as long as he played and different guys as long as they've played. So to me, I haven't even gotten started yet."

Should Wilson play for anywhere close to a decade in Denver and accomplish even a few of his stated goals, he'll likely cement himself as one of the greatest in franchise history. And in an ideal world, he would join Elway and Manning in both the team's Ring of Fame and in bringing a Lombardi Trophy back to Denver.

Those expectations may seem lofty — and perhaps beyond reach — in March of 2022. They may have seemed similarly hopeful when Manning was introduced as a Bronco 10 years ago.

When Wilson takes his first snap at Empower Field at Mile High, he'll simply need to look toward the fifth-level facade or the top of the south stands to see visual reminders of what can be accomplished. Their names are emblazoned on the Ring of Fame, and their numbers and Lombardi Trophies are printed on the south-side placards.

In Denver, it may seem easy to fall under Elway's and Manning's shadows.