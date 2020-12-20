Chubb, Freeman questionable; Shelby Harris probable to return in #BUFvsDEN

Please see below for a timeline of the injury updates from throughout the game.
4:27 p.m. MT: Running back Royce Freeman suffered a hip injury and is questionable to return, the team announced. Shelby Harris also is probable to return with cramps.
4:39 p.m. MT: Linebacker Joe Jones was injured during punt coverage midway through the third quarter but was able to walk off under his own power.
5:09 p.m. MT: Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is questionable to return after being evaluated for an ankle injury.
5:29 p.m. MT: Jones returned to the game.