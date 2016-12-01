Rookie Diaries: 'This is more than football'

WP:** It helps us play for them, our families and people who don't have much. We're their pride. We're their joy. They're the reason we play.

JS: Denver has done such a great job of opening its arms to us. Obviously, a lot of great players on last year's team have left, and they've done a great job of welcoming us with open arms and really making us feel accepted. That just makes us want to go out and meet even more people and show that there's a lot more behind a football player than just football. It's nice to show your face in the community and meet new people and hear awesome stories like we did today.

WP: The patients are so strong in their own way, they don't even realize it. To have that strength to fight and still watch our games, that says a whole lot about their personality and how much they love us. All we want to do is get the wins and return the love back by visiting them wherever they are.

Then we met Gary, who's a strong man. When they told us about his story before we walked into the room, we were all shocked. He had the audacity to fight and the wellness to be here.

As soon as Justin walked into the room, I saw his whole face light up into a very big smile. It was a big day for us. Just to hear about his story. Not just Gary, but everybody else in the hospital. We made a couple trips to a couple patients who look up to us. To go in there and hear about what they've been through only makes us much more blessed.

JS:When I met Jeremy, I walked in there, and before I even said my name he goes, "Mr. Simmons, it's nice to meet you!" That just put a huge smile on my face because you've got a guy with a heart transplant who's fighting for his life, but he loves his Broncos and drove from Wyoming all the way here just to meet a couple of the guys. That's what it's all about: making their day. And just getting to meet them and have that personal conversation.

WP: I didn't grow up with too much. My mom and my dad made sure I had food on the table and clothes on my back, but that's every family. So this is just big for me, because not that many people came to my community when I was little. Not that many professional athletes, rappers or anyone came to my community. They were scared to just because of where I grew up. I'm not scared to go anywhere because of where I come from. I'm from Philly. That's what raised me. That's what molds me. That's what grooms me.