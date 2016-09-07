Rookie Diaries: Life after college

As the Broncos kick off the 2016 regular season, DenverBroncos.com will keep tabs on two of the youngest members of the team, safeties Justin Simmons and Will Parks.

Simmons, a third-round pick out of Boston College, and Will Parks, a sixth-round pick from Arizona, are two members of the eight-man draft class that made the Broncos' initial 53-man roster. The two newest members of the "No Fly Zone" lived together in the team hotel from the beginning of rookie minicamp all the way through the end of preseason, and they've formed a pretty tight bond along the way.* *

*"Rookie Diaries" will follow Simmons and Parks as they traverse their way through the season. Football will have a heavy impact on their years, but the focus will center largely on their lives away from UCHealth Training Center. As they adjust to the realities of the NFL, this is their space to talk to each other and, in their words, reflect on life in the pros. *

Sept. 4, 2016­­– Adjusting to life after college

Will Parks:I was ecstatic to make the team. I'm just happy to have this opportunity. It was a dream come true. Obviously we went through training camp and we grew a part of the team but now it's set in stone, at least for this year. I'm definitely blessed and grateful. I'm pretty sure he'd tell you the same thing.

Justin Simmons:We're still getting settled. It's a job now. I guess the nice thing about it is there's no more school on top of football, so it helps you focus and hone in more on your job, and the things you've got to get done before game day.

It's really different, if you're comparing it to college. The attention to detail is just hyped up that much more. In college you only have a certain block of time, but here you have all the time in the world … within that time, you have so much stuff to go over that you get over-flooded with it.

So you want to make sure that while you're here, you take advantage of the time that you have with your coaches, your other teammates and things like that.

When we were in the hotel, we were asking each other questions at like 11 p.m. at night. That's just gonna continue throughout the year.