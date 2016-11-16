Rookie Diaries: 'Can't write it up any better'

JS:** I got back home last night. My wife greeted me by screaming out the door, "AH! I love you so much." She was just really happy. She was saying to herself at that point, man this might be over. She knew I was going to be pretty upset if we came back with a loss. She was more happy that we won than I was at first. She was that happy and excited for me.

WP: What Von said about me was nothing but motivation to me. I was just telling the other guys, I just want to do it more and more. I was talking to [Derek] Wolfe on the plane. Everybody was congratulating me, but Wolfe came over and said, "We feel like you can do that all the time." Just hearing guys that are Pro-Bowl caliber telling me that I can make plays like that all the time, that just shows how hard we work and how much we believe in each other.

JS: It was great. Can't write it up any better than that. One rookie to another, and especially from me to Will. I was just happy. It could've been anyone. I ran down there because I was just stoked and ecstatic. We pretty much iced the game. All we had to do was get the onside kick if the call stood. So I was just filled with uncontrollable happiness and seeing him go through the end zone and making a huge play for the team as well. It's just like icing on the cake.

And now it's time for the bye. It's much needed. We've played what, 10 games in a row? Even for some of the younger guys, our bodies are banged up at this point in time. Nice to get a little break, not just physically but mentally away from the game. Refresh, come back and then really lock in for these last six weeks heading into the season.

WP: I've kind of forgotten about the play already. I'm ready to practice and then just get ready for a little bye week with some recovery and training.