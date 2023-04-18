QUIZ: How do you stack up vs. the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders in a football knowledge assessment?

As part of a lengthy process to become a Denver Broncos Cheerleader, candidates are required to take an assessment that measures their knowledge of the Broncos and the NFL.

Now, for the first time, we're giving fans a chance to see how they stack up. Click here to see how your knowledge compares to the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders who will represent the organization this year. After you've completed the quiz, take a screenshot or picture of your results and tweet at us at @BroncosCheer.