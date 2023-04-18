Denver Broncos | News

QUIZ: How do you stack up vs. the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders in a football knowledge assessment?

Apr 18, 2023 at 02:21 PM
230423_Cheer
Photo by Matt Dirksen

As part of a lengthy process to become a Denver Broncos Cheerleader, candidates are required to take an assessment that measures their knowledge of the Broncos and the NFL.

In 2023, the 28 women who made the team averaged a 94 percent score on the test.

Now, for the first time, we're giving fans a chance to see how they stack up. Click here to see how your knowledge compares to the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders who will represent the organization this year. After you've completed the quiz, take a screenshot or picture of your results and tweet at us at @BroncosCheer.

