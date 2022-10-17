Quinn Meinerz among Broncos active for 'Monday Night Football' vs. Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — All seven Broncos who were listed as questionable for "Monday Night Football" will be available to play against the Chargers.

Running back Melvin Gordon III, cornerback Damarri Mathis, guard Dalton Risner, tight end Eric Saubert, offensive lineman Billy Turner, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper and guard/center Quinn Meinerz are all active for Monday's matchup.

Meinerz has not played since the Broncos' Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and tight end Greg Dulcich are all active after being activated from injured reserve earlier Monday.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell and safety Caden Sterns were previously ruled out.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is among the Broncos' inactives.