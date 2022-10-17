Denver Broncos | News

Presented by

Quinn Meinerz among Broncos active for 'Monday Night Football' vs. Chargers

Oct 17, 2022 at 04:46 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

221017_Meinerz

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — All seven Broncos who were listed as questionable for "Monday Night Football" will be available to play against the Chargers.

Running back Melvin Gordon III, cornerback Damarri Mathis, guard Dalton Risner, tight end Eric Saubert, offensive lineman Billy Turner, outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper and guard/center Quinn Meinerz are all active for Monday's matchup.

Meinerz has not played since the Broncos' Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks.

Safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Michael Ojemudia and tight end Greg Dulcich are all active after being activated from injured reserve earlier Monday.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell and safety Caden Sterns were previously ruled out.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is among the Broncos' inactives.

For a complete look at the Broncos' inactives, please see below:

Chargers_Inactives

Related Content

news

WR Tyrie Cleveland, OL Billy Turner active for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Colts

Turner, who has rehabbed from a knee injury, is active for the first time in 2022.

news

NT D.J. Jones, G Dalton Risner active for Broncos at Raiders

news

WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II among Broncos' starters active for 'Sunday Night Football' vs. 49ers

Six of the Broncos' seven starters who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game against San Francisco will be available to play.

news

ILB Josey Jewell among Broncos' inactives for Week 2 matchup vs. Texans

Randy Gregory, DeShawn Williams and K'Waun Williams are all active for Sunday's game.

news

OLB Randy Gregory, WR KJ Hamler active for Broncos' matchup with Seahawks

Offensive lineman Billy Turner is inactive for Monday's game.

news

T Bobby Massie ruled out of #KCvsDEN, among Broncos' inactives

Massie was added to the injury report on Saturday.

news

CB Ronald Darby, ILB Kenny Young inactive for #DENvsLAC

The Broncos' defense will be without two more of its starters in a Week 17 matchup with the Chargers.

news

Dre'Mont Jones active for #DENvsLV

All seven of the Broncos who were listed as questionable are active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

news

Dre'Mont Jones, Kenny Young among Broncos inactive for #CINvsDEN

The Broncos also listed seven players as questionable, but safety Caden Sterns (shoulder/neck) was the only Bronco with that designation to be ruled inactive.

news

OLB Bradley Chubb, RB Melvin Gordon III among those active for #DETvsDEN

DE Shelby Harris is also active after being listed as questionable.

news

Starting tackles Garett Bolles, Bobby Massie active for #DENvsKC

All seven of the Broncos' players who were listed as questionable are active for Sunday's game in Kansas City.

Advertising